Encouraging to see Indian Diaspora’s role in strengthening India–Iceland partnership: MoS Kirti Vardhan Singh

Reykjavik, Sep 6 (IANS) Union Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh interacted with “the vibrant members of the Indian community and friends of India” in Iceland at a reception hosted by the Indian Embassy in Reykjavik.

Sharing details of the engagement on X, Singh wrote, “Interacted with the vibrant Indian community and friends of India in Iceland at a reception hosted by the Embassy. It was encouraging to see the positive and growing role the Indian diaspora is playing in strengthening the India–Iceland partnership. Also had the opportunity to meet esteemed Icelandic friends who have long served as cultural ambassadors, fostering enduring ties between our two countries.”

The reception was part of Singh’s visit to Reykjavik to attend the 2nd India–Nordic Track 1.5 Dialogue.

Addressing the gathering, the Minister highlighted the deepening cooperation between India and Iceland and appreciated the contribution of the diaspora in promoting cultural and economic ties.

Earlier on Friday, Singh also addressed the reception of the Track 1.5 Dialogue alongside Iceland’s Foreign Minister Katrin Gunnarsdottir.

“Happy to be in Reykjavik for the 2nd India Nordic Track 1.5 Dialogue. Delivered remarks at the reception alongside the Foreign Minister of Iceland, Katrin Gunnarsdottir. Pleased to interact with senior officials, scholars, and think tank representatives from Nordic countries. Looking forward to the discussions tomorrow,” Singh posted on X.

During his visit, Singh reviewed the progress achieved on the '3 Ts': Trade, Tourism, and Technology, at the Indian Embassy in Reykjavík and discussed new ideas to boost bilateral cooperation in these areas.

The MEA stated that Singh's visit to Iceland will strengthen bilateral ties as well as the interaction between the strategic and research communities of India and the Nordic countries.

On Thursday, Singh met with Foreign Minister Gunnarsdottir to review progress in key sectors, including trade and investment, renewable energy, geothermal energy, and fisheries.

He conveyed India’s appreciation for Iceland’s strong condemnation of the Pahalgam terror attack and reiterated New Delhi’s commitment to further strengthening ties in areas of mutual interest.

--IANS

rs/rad