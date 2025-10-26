Egyptian FM, Palestinian VP discuss Gaza reconstruction over phone

Cairo, Oct 27 (IANS) Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty and Palestinian Vice-President Hussein al-Sheikh discussed Gaza's reconstruction and the political situation in the Palestinian territories during a phone call, Egypt's Foreign Ministry said.

They reviewed preparations for a Gaza reconstruction conference to be held in Egypt next month and urged greater international support and funding to address Palestinians' humanitarian and development needs.

The two on Sunday also discussed efforts to reconcile Palestinian factions and reforms within the Palestinian Authority, Xinhua news agency reported.

The call also touched on Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas's new decree naming al-Sheikh as Acting President if the position becomes vacant until elections are held.

Cairo also hosted separate talks that day among Palestinian factions on the second phase of a US-backed peace plan supporting the Gaza ceasefire that took effect on October 10.

The conversation followed meetings in Cairo on Thursday between delegations from Hamas and Fatah on Gaza's post-war arrangements.

The constitutional declaration stipulates that "if the position of the President of the National Authority becomes vacant in the absence of the Legislative Council, the President of the Palestinian National Council will temporarily assume the duties of the President of the National Authority for a period not exceeding 90 days," during which there will be "free and direct elections to elect a new President (for the Palestinian Authority) according to election law".

Abdelatty stressed his country's continued support for the Palestinian Authority and its efforts to achieve national unity and rebuild the Gaza Strip, which contributes to enhancing security and stability and fulfilling the aspirations of the Palestinian people to establish their independent state along the June 4, 1967 lines, with Jerusalem as its capital.

The meeting was called by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi to discuss the second phase of the ceasefire agreement in Gaza, whose first phase went into effect on October 10 of this month, according to the private "Cairo News" channel.

Israel and Hamas reached a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement on October 9, based on a plan by US President Donald Trump, and the first phase of the agreement went into effect the following day.

This phase included the declaration of the end of the war, the withdrawal of the Israeli army to what was termed the "yellow line", the return of living and dead Israeli prisoners, and the release of Palestinian prisoners.

The second phase of the agreement, which has not yet been agreed upon, is supposed to include the deployment of an international peacekeeping force in the sector, the withdrawal of the Israeli army from the area, disarmament of Hamas, and the establishment of a temporary administration under the new international transitional body in Gaza called the "Peace Council" chaired by Trump.

The ceasefire halted Israel's military campaign in Gaza, which killed more than 68,000 Palestinians and wounded over 170,000, according to Palestinian authorities.

