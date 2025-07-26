Egypt, Qatar vow to continue mediation efforts for Gaza ceasefire

Cairo, July 26 (IANS) Egypt and Qatar have pledged to continue mediation efforts to end the war in Gaza.

In a statement on Friday, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said that Egypt and Qatar are continuing their intensive mediation to reach an agreement that would put an end to the war, stop the humanitarian suffering in the enclave, and ensure the protection of civilians and the exchange of detainees and prisoners, Xinhua news agency reported.

The two countries said that some progress had been made in the latest round of intensive negotiations that started on July 6, noting that suspending negotiations for consultations before resuming the dialogue is a normal occurrence in the context of these complex talks.

Israel on Thursday recalled its negotiating team from Doha for consultations after receiving Hamas's response to the latest ceasefire proposal.

A senior Hamas official said the group had been informed by the mediators that the Israeli delegation would return next week to continue the talks.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement on Friday that Israel is considering new ways to release the Israeli hostages held in Gaza.

The Israeli military campaign in Gaza, ongoing since October 2023, has resulted in more than 59,210 Palestinian deaths and over 143,040 injuries, according to Gaza's health authorities.

Meanwhile, the humanitarian situation in Gaza continues to deteriorate as Israel limited the entry of goods and supplies into the enclave, leading to widespread starvation.

"We have decided to bring our team home from Doha for consultations after the latest response from Hamas, which clearly shows a lack of desire to reach a ceasefire in Gaza," said US envoy Steve Witkoff.

"We will now consider alternative options to bring the hostages home and try to create a more stable environment for the people of Gaza."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also said that "Hamas is the obstacle to a hostage release deal".

The Palestinian group has rejected the accusations.

Tel Aviv estimates that of the around 250 Israeli hostages taken by Hamas, 50 still remain in Gaza, with 20 believed to be alive.

Meanwhile, more than 10,000 Palestinians are detained in Israeli prisons, enduring torture, starvation, and medical neglect that has led to the death of many, according to Palestinian and Israeli reports.

Israel has killed more than 59,700 Palestinians, most of them women and children, in the Gaza Strip since October 2023.

The military campaign has devastated the enclave, collapsed the health system, and led to mass hunger and starvation.

--IANS

int/khz