Egypt, Iran condemn Israeli plans to relocate Palestinians

Cairo/Tehran, Aug 18 (IANS) Egypt has reiterated its categorical rejection of any Israeli plans to displace Palestinians, warning that such moves would amount to "a historical injustice with no moral or legal justification" and constitute "a heinous crime," its Foreign Ministry said.

The Ministry on Sunday voiced "grave concern" over reports that Israel had consulted with certain countries about accepting Palestinians from the Gaza Strip.

It described the discussions as part of "a rejected Israeli policy aimed at emptying Palestinian land of its inhabitants, occupying it, and liquidating the Palestinian cause".

Cairo said its contacts with the countries concerned confirmed their rejection of such schemes, Xinhua news agency reported.

Egypt "fully rejects displacement, whether in Gaza or the West Bank, whether forced or voluntary through starvation, land confiscation, settlement and rendering life untenable on Palestinian soil," the statement said.

Egypt "will not accept it, will not participate in it, and will not permit it," the Ministry added, warning it would lead to the liquidation of the Palestinian cause.

It called on "all peace-loving nations" to avoid complicity, saying displacement contravenes international humanitarian law, violates the four Geneva Conventions, and amounts to both a war crime and an act of ethnic cleansing.

Iran's Foreign Ministry also condemned what it called Israel's decision to "forcefully" relocate Palestinians from Gaza City.

In a statement, Tehran said the move represented "a clear instance of war crimes and crimes against humanity, aimed at nothing but completing the genocide plan and the elimination of Palestine as a nation and identity".

It said Israel's actions were made possible by "all-out arms and political support" from the US and some European states, and urged Muslim countries and the wider international community to act immediately to halt "warmongering and genocide" against Palestinians.

On Saturday, Israel announced plans to relocate Gaza City residents to southern Gaza, days after signaling a new offensive to seize control of the north.

Since Hamas' October 7, 2023 attack on southern Israel, which killed more than 1,200 people and saw about 250 hostages taken, Israel's military campaign in Gaza has killed 61,944 Palestinians and wounded 155,886 others, Gaza health authorities said on Sunday.

The authorities also reported that famine and malnutrition have caused 258 deaths, including 110 children, since the war began.

