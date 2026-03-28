Efforts underway to transform Cambodian island into carbon-neutral area

Phnom Penh, March 28 (IANS) Cambodian Minister of Environment Eang Sophalleth said on Saturday that efforts are underway to turn Koh Srulao, a small island in southwestern Koh Kong province, into the first model carbon-neutral area in the country.

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Located in Koh Srulao village, the island, home to more than 300 households, closely connects nature with community life.

"With no factories and minimal industrial activity, the island is rich in mangrove forests, coastal trees, and a traditional fishing community," he said in a news release.

Sophalleth, who visited the island on Thursday, said existing forests and mangroves are being safeguarded through community-based conservation, while degraded areas are being restored through reforestation and mangrove planting programs, reports Xinhua news agency.

"These efforts not only increase the island's capacity to absorb carbon dioxide but also strengthen coastal protection, prevent erosion, and enhance biodiversity," he said. "Expanding mangrove coverage is particularly important, as it creates richer marine habitats that support fish populations and sustain local livelihoods."

These environmental actions are being carried out with the support of international development partners alongside private sector partners, he said, adding that they have provided technical expertise, funding, and capacity-building to ensure that conservation and restoration activities are effective and sustainable.

"Their support also helps introduce modern tools for monitoring forest growth and measuring carbon storage," he said.

He said solar home lighting continues to play a key role in maintaining the island's low-carbon lifestyle.

"By relying on renewable energy, households reduce emissions while improving daily living conditions," he added.

Koh Srulao is emerging as a leading example of carbon-neutral development, the minister said, adding that through the protection, reforestation, and expansion of forests and mangroves combined with clean energy, ecotourism, and carbon financing, the island demonstrates how integrated efforts can build a resilient, sustainable future for both people and nature.

--IANS

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