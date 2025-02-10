Educational Crisis Unfolds in Diamer District, PoGB: Alarmingly Low Pass Rates

Diamer: The education system in Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan's Diamer district, has reached a critical point, with alarming statistics indicating severe shortcomings in student performance. The district's primary and secondary education sectors are facing a crisis, with numerous schools showing distressingly poor results, as reported by Pamir Times.

Out of 125 primary schools in Diamer, 53 have reported a 0 per cent success rate in their fifth-grade exams, meaning none of the students in these schools passed, Pamir Times reported. These figures raise significant concerns about the quality of education being provided. Furthermore, in the fifth-grade exams, only six schools out of the 125 had a 100 per cent pass rate, and even in these schools, the number of students was remarkably low- just 29 students were enrolled in total, with 3 absent on the day of the exam.

According to reports, the situation in the eighth grade is not much better. In 45 schools, 3 schools reported no successful students, while only two schools had a 100 per cent pass rate, and these had a total of only 12 students enrolled. Pamir Times reported that the overall pass rate for the district was a mere 17.18 per cent, a shocking statistic that demands urgent attention from all relevant authorities.

As reported by Pamir Times, even with the recent proposal to lower the passing mark from 40 per cent to 33 per cent, questions remain regarding the future of education in the region. PoGB faces a significant educational crisis due to inadequate infrastructure and a lack of resources in schools. Many institutions are in poor condition, with insufficient classrooms, outdated equipment, and a shortage of qualified teachers.

Remote areas particularly suffer from limited access to education, affecting students' overall learning outcomes. Additionally, there is a gap in the availability of vocational training and higher education opportunities, hindering the region's development. This infrastructure failure severely impacts the future prospects of young people. (ANI)