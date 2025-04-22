Earthquake of magnitude 4.1 strikes Tajikistan

Dushanbe: An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter Scale struck Tajikistan on Tuesday, a statement by the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

As per the NCS, the earthquake occurred at a shallow depth of 10km, making it susceptible to aftershocks.

In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 4.1, On: 22/04/2025 10:34:19 IST, Lat: 39.07 N, Long: 70.67 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Tajikistan."

Earlier on Monday, three earthquakes struck the region.

"EQ of M: 4.0, On: 21/04/2025 11:47:05 IST, Lat: 38.09 N, Long: 68.83 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Tajikistan," NCS stated.

Another earthquake of magnitude 4.0 struck the region.

In a post on X, NCS said, "EQ of M: 4.0, On: 21/04/2025 02:04:36 IST, Lat: 39.10 N, Long: 70.60 E, Depth: 30 Km, Location: Tajikistan."

In the wee hours of Monday, another earthquake occurred in Tajikistan.

"EQ of M: 4.2, On: 21/04/2025 01:50:34 IST, Lat: 39.08 N, Long: 70.62 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Tajikistan," as per NCS.

On April 19, an earthquake struck the region.

"EQ of M: 4.2, On: 19/04/2025 15:52:09 IST, Lat: 38.90 N, Long: 70.62 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Tajikistan," NCS stated.

Shallow earthquakes are more dangerous than deeper ones due to their greater energy release closer to the Earth's surface, causing stronger ground shaking and increased damage to structures and casualties, compared to deeper earthquakes, which lose energy as they travel to the surface.

Tajikistan is a mountainous country with diverse topography and is especially vulnerable to climate hazards. It is prone to earthquakes, floods, drought, avalanches, landslides and mudslides. The most vulnerable areas are the glacier-dependent river basins supplying hydropower and water resources for irrigation, fragile mountain ecosystems and isolated forests with mountainous and riverine terrain, which makes it prone to landslides and land degradation. (ANI)