Earthquake of magnitude 4.1 hits Afghanistan

Earthquake of 4.1 magnitude hits Afghanistan, recorded at 60 km depth, NCS confirms epicenter details
Nov 13, 2024, 12:01 PM
Kabul [Afghanistan]: An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter scale jolted Afghanistan on Wednesday, the National Centre of Seismology (NCS) said.
The NCS said that the earthquake hit at 3:36 pm (IST), at a depth of 60 kilometres. The epicentre of the earthquake was recorded at Latitude 36.43 N and Longitude 71.39 E.

"EQ of M: 4.1, On: 13/11/2024 15:36:20 IST, Lat: 36.43 N, Long: 71.39 E, Depth: 60 Km, Location: Afghanistan," the National Centre for Seismology said on social media platform X.

—ANI

