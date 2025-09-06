'Early step towards reducing tensions': Former Ambassador hails Trump’s remark praising PM Modi (IANS Interview)

New Delhi, Sep 6 (IANS) Former Indian Ambassador to France and Monaco, Jawed Ashraf, on Saturday welcomed US President Donald Trump's recent praise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling it “a very welcome development” and “an early start of a process of reducing the temperature” in bilateral relations.

Trump described PM Modi as “a great Prime Minister” and “a friend,” despite ongoing tensions between India and the US over tariffs and India’s purchase of Russian oil. Trump also said he will "always be friends with PM Modi."

Speaking exclusively to IANS, Ashraf noted the significance of Trump’s tone and the broader diplomatic implications.

"This is a very welcome development. Over the past several weeks, President Trump has used corrosive language and a disparaging tone about the relationship. But he has always maintained a good rapport with PM Modi and an appreciation for his leadership. The tone of his latest remarks is quite positive," said Ashraf.

"PM Modi also responded with a very constructive message. This marks an early step in lowering the temperature between the two countries," he added.

The former envoy also pointed out that Trump, notably, refrained from mentioning India-Pakistan issues during his recent statements—something he has previously done, often controversially.

"We’ve observed a shift. Trump didn’t bring up India-Pakistan or his supposed role in any ceasefire, as he had in the past. This indicates a process of dialling things down," Ashraf stated.

Highlighting India’s consistent diplomatic stance, he added, "India has maintained a non-confrontational approach. We have not engaged in a war of words with President Trump or his cabinet. We’ve remained firm on our red lines, particularly regarding trade, sensitive sectors, and our sovereign decisions on global partnerships."

Ashraf emphasised India's policy of strategic autonomy, pointing out that the country's relationships with global powers like Russia, China, or the US are not mutually exclusive.

Referring to the recent SCO Summit and viral visuals of PM Modi with Presidents Putin and Xi Jinping, he said: "Those images sparked concern in the US. They feared losing ties with India and Russia. But for us, it’s not about choosing sides. Our principle has always been clear: partnerships with one country do not come at the expense of another. That approach has served us well, even in difficult times."

