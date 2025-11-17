EAM Jaishankar to meet Russian counterpart in Moscow today to review bilateral, global agenda

New Delhi, Nov 17 (IANS) External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar is set to meet Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow on Monday, as both sides prepare for a detailed review of bilateral cooperation and upcoming political engagements.

The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the meeting in a post on X, on Friday, noting that the Ministers will discuss “upcoming political contacts” as well as key bilateral and international issues.

According to Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova, Jaishankar will arrive in Moscow leading an official delegation for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Heads of State Council meeting, scheduled for November 17–18.

She said the meeting between Jaishankar and Lavrov will focus on the current state of India–Russia relations and chart future avenues of political cooperation. They will also exchange views on major international and regional matters, including collaboration within the SCO, BRICS, the UN and the G20.

Earlier Jaishankar visited Russia from August 19-21, 2025 to co-chair the 26th Session of the India–Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technological and Cultural Cooperation (IRIGC-TEC).

According to Ministry of External Affairs, during the visit, EAM called on Russian President Vladimir Putin and held meetings with Russia’s First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov and Minister for Foreign Affairs Sergei Lavrov. EAM also interacted with prominent scholars and think tanks.

Earlier in October, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke by phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin to review progress in the bilateral agenda. During the conversation, PM Modi conveyed birthday greetings to Putin and reaffirmed India’s commitment to strengthening strategic cooperation.

He also said he looked forward to welcoming the Russian leader to India in December for the 23rd India–Russia Annual Summit.

The two leaders also met in September on the sidelines of the SCO Summit in Tianjin, where they discussed regional and global developments, including the situation in Ukraine, and reiterated support for deepening bilateral ties.

President Putin is expected to visit India in December, after his last trip to New Delhi in 2021.

