EAM Jaishankar speaks to Iranian counterpart amid escalating West Asia conflict

New Delhi, March 10 (IANS) External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar engaged in a detailed telephone conversation this evening with Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi, focusing on the latest developments in the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

In a post on X, Jaishankar stated, "A detailed conversation this evening with Foreign Minister @araghchi of Iran on the latest developments regarding the ongoing conflict. We agreed to remain in touch."

The call, which took place on Tuesday, indicates India's proactive diplomatic outreach as tensions in the region (West Asia) remain high. This marks one of the recent high-level interactions between the two ministers, following earlier telecons amid the escalating crisis involving Iran, the United States, and Israel.

The "on-going conflict" refers to the intensified hostilities in West Asia, including reported military actions such as US strikes on Iranian assets and broader regional confrontations that have raised concerns over stability, energy supplies, and the safety of civilians and expatriates.

India has consistently advocated for de-escalation, restraint, dialogue, and diplomacy as the path forward, while prioritising the protection of Indian nationals in the region and ensuring uninterrupted energy availability.

Jaishankar's post highlights the mutual agreement to maintain close communication, reflecting the importance both sides attach to bilateral ties despite the volatile situation.

India and Iran share longstanding historical and strategic relations, including cooperation in trade, energy, and connectivity projects like the Chabahar Port.

The conversation comes against the backdrop of India's balanced approach: expressing deep concern over recent developments, condoling losses where appropriate, and pushing for diplomatic solutions to prevent a wider regional war.

Earlier interactions, including calls in February and early March, had seen Jaishankar convey India's worries about the evolving situation and emphasise civilian safety. No further specifics on the discussion were disclosed in the public statement, but the emphasis on staying "in touch" signals continued engagement at the foreign minister level amid efforts to monitor the crisis closely and safeguard India's interests.

This diplomatic exchange reaffirms New Delhi's role as a responsible stakeholder advocating peace in one of the world's most sensitive geopolitical hotspots.

--IANS

sktr/uk