EAM Jaishankar, South Korean counterpart discuss strengthening ties

New Delhi, Aug 16 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Saturday met with South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun in New Delhi, appreciating the strengthening convergences and increasing collaboration between India and South Korea as both countries marked 10 years of their Special Strategic Partnership.

During the meeting, the leaders discussed ways to further enhance bilateral cooperation between the two countries across various sectors.

“Delighted to meet FM South Korea Cho Hyun this morning. Held productive discussions on advancing our bilateral cooperation in trade, manufacturing, maritime & people-to-people exchanges as well as new opportunities in AI, semiconductors, clean energy and defence," the EAM posted on X.

“Also exchanged perspectives on Indo-Pacific and contemporary global developments. Appreciated our deepening convergences and growing engagement as our Special Strategic Partnership completes 10 years,” the post added.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal noted that the Special Strategic Partnership between Indian and South Korea continues to remain robust and future-oriented, as he welcomed Hyun on his arrival in New Delhi on Friday evening for a two-day maiden visit to India.

Taking to X, Jaiswal wrote, “Warm welcome to FM Cho Hyun of the Republic of Korea as he arrives in New Delhi on his maiden visit to India. India- South Korea Special Strategic Partnership remains strong & geared towards the future.”

During his visit, the two nations plan to boost exchanges and cooperation, South Korea's Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson and Deputy Minister for Public Affairs Lee Jaewoong emphasised on Thursday.

“Minister of Foreign Affairs Cho Hyun will pay a bilateral visit to India from August 15 to 17. During the visit, Foreign Minister Cho will attend a number of key engagements, including a meeting with S Jaishankar, External Affairs Minister of India,” Lee Jaewoong told reporters during a media briefing in Seoul on Thursday.

"With this year marking the 10th anniversary of the Korea-India Special Strategic Partnership, the two sides will discuss ways to boost exchanges and cooperation with a view to deepening bilateral ties," he added.

The South Korean Foreign Minister had his first telephone conversation with EAM Jaishankar on July 28 to exchange views on Korea-India relations and practical cooperation.

“Minister Cho reaffirmed the Korean government's strong commitment to strengthening bilateral relations, which he had previously conveyed during the bilateral summit (June 17) on the occasion of the G7 Summit in Canada and the Presidential Delegation's visit to India (July 16-18). Minister Cho also called for further revitalization of high-level exchanges between the two countries and continued efforts to strengthen mutually beneficial, substantive cooperation,” read a statement issued by Seoul after the phone call.

