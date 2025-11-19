EAM Jaishankar interacts with Indian community in Moscow

Moscow, Nov 19 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar interacted with members of the Indian community in Moscow on Wednesday before wrapping up his Russia visit to attend the SCO meeting.

EAM Jaishankar met the diaspora and other friends of India along with India's Ambassador to Russia Vinay Kumar. In a post shared on X, he wrote, "Nice to interact with members of the Indian community and friends of India in Moscow."

Earlier in the day, EAM Jaishankar inaugurated Indian Consulates in Yekaterinburg and Kazan, expressing confidence that the new facilities will boost trade, tourism, economic, scientific, technological, academic and cultural ties between both nations.

"Delighted to inaugurate Consulates General of India in Yekaterinburg and Kazan, alongside DFM Andrey Rudenko, Amb Vinay Kumar and representatives from Sverdlovsk and Tatarstan. Confident that the establishment of the new Consulates will boost trade, tourism, economic, scientific, technological, academic and cultural ties between India and Russia," EAM Jaishankar posted on X.

He also paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi in Moscow, stating that his ideals and teachings are "more relevant than ever".

The EAM and Russia's First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov met in Moscow earlier in the day as they reviewed preparations for the annual India-Russia Leaders Summit set to be held in New Delhi, next month.

"A pleasure to meet First DPM Denis Manturov in Moscow today morning. Took stock of the progress made since our last meeting for the 26th IRIGC-TEC in August 2025. Reviewed preparations for the upcoming Annual India-Russia Leaders Summit in New Delhi next month," EAM Jaishankar posted on X.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to visit India in December for the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit. He last visited India in December 2021 to attend the 21st edition of the meeting.

On Tuesday, EAM Jaishankar called on Putin in Moscow and conveyed greetings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. During the meeting, EAM Jaishankar apprised President Putin about preparations being made for the annual India-Russia Summit.

"Honoured to call on President Putin of Russia in Moscow today. Conveyed greetings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Apprised him of preparations underway for the upcoming Annual India Russia Summit. Also discussed regional and global developments. Deeply value his perspectives and guidance on further advancement of our ties," EAM Jaishankar posted on X.

On Monday, EAM Jaishankar met his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Moscow and discussed aspects of the bilateral and international agenda, with focus on preparations for the annual India-Russia Summit which will take place on the 25th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration on Strategic Partnership between the two nations.

"The foreign ministers reaffirmed Russia and India's commitment to building a just, multipolar world order and ensuring global security. They agreed to continue coordinating their approaches to cooperation between Russia and India in key multilateral formats— the UN , SCO, BRICS, and the G20," read a statement issued by the Russian Foreign Ministry.

