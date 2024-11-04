EAM Jaishankar hails new Indian Consulate in Brisbane as "landmark moment" in India-Australia relations

Brisbane [Australia]: Lauding the prospering India-Australia ties, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday, hailed the inauguration of new Indian consulate in Brisbane as a "landmark moment" and "milestone" in the relation between two nations.

He noted that the establishment of the consulate not only reflects India's deepening ties with Australia but also acknowledges the prominent role of Queensland, a state that holds an important place in "our bludgeoning times."

"Today is a landmark moment and certainly a milestone in our increasingly strong bilateral relationship," Jaishankar stated at the inauguration ceremony.

The Foreign Minister emphasised the significance of the Indian community in Queensland, noting the large and rapidly expanding diaspora, as well as the growing number of Indian students pursuing higher education in Australian institutions.

"The majority of our bilateral trade...is driven by the Sunshine State. Our diaspora is strong and growing," Jaishankar added.

EAM Jaishankar, who is on a five day visit to Australia, commented on his visit to the University of Queensland, where he met with members of the Indian community and Indian-origin students.

Reflecting on the importance of educational and cultural exchanges, he stated, "I was privileged yesterday to meet some of you at the University of Queensland...Indian students today are present in educational institutions in Australia broadly and Queensland, specifically."

He also voiced optimism that the new consulate would serve the Indian community in Australia efficiently, meeting the consular needs of Indian nationals and those of Indian origin in a "timely manner and with much greater convenience."

Jaishankar commended the dedicated efforts of the Consul General and her team in providing support and strengthening India-Australia ties in various domains, including the economy, education, and research.

"I'm very sure that the Consulate General and her team will serve the diaspora and the students well. They will promote ties in economy, education, and research," he remarked.

Stating that this is fifth visit to Australia and first to Brisbane, Jaishankar said that his frequent visits underscore the growing intensity of cooperation between the two nations

He pointed to the Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA) as a clear example of the evolving economic partnership between India and Australia, which has opened "huge trade opportunities" for both countries.

"I do recall that Queensland actually accounts for the vast majority of exports from Australia to India. We certainly see a very promising economic future of partnership, and I'm sure that the consulate will help make that happen most speedily," Jaishankar added.

The EAM also acknowledged the achievements of the Indian diaspora across various sectors, describing them as a "living bridge" between the two countries.

"We have a million-strong Indian diaspora, and certainly, they are making their contribution to the vibrant and multicultural society here," he said.

The minister praised the community for earning "great respect" in Australia and noted that their excellence across academia, research, technology, business, and healthcare has enhanced India-Australia ties.

Emphasising the importance of preserving cultural heritage, Jaishankar assured that the consulate would support cultural and social activities, allowing the Indian community in Queensland to maintain a strong connection with its roots.

"As part of the multicultural identity of this country, we are very confident that the consulate will also support cultural activities and other endeavours which will allow the Indian community here to be in touch with its roots and preserve its culture, heritage, and traditions," he affirmed.

The event concluded with Jaishankar expressing gratitude to the Queensland government and its dignitaries for their warm reception and continued support.

"I can see from my very brief stay that the Consul General would be received with great warmth and will be extended the fullest support to realise our mission," he said.

Earlier in the day, EAM Jaishankar met Queensland Govenor Jeannette Young, and the two leaders discussed opportunities and ways to strengthen economic, trade and investment cooperation with the state.

"Pleased to meet H.E Dr. Jeannette Young, Governor of Queensland, in Brisbane today. Discussed opportunities and ways to strengthen economic, trade and investment cooperation with the Queensland state," Jaishankar stated in a post on X.

The Foreign Minister also paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Roma Street Parklands in Brisbane, reinforcing Gandhi's enduring message of peace and harmony. In a social media post, Jaishankar said Gandhi's ideals continue to resonate worldwide.

