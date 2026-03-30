EAM Jaishankar, European Parliament members discuss India-EU ties

New Delhi, March 30 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar met members of the European Parliament led by Angelika Niebler here on Monday, discussing the new chapter in India-EU ties and the growing convergence between both sides.

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EAM Jaishankar expressed confidence that the European Parliament will be a pillar of support in this new era.

"Pleased to interact with Members of European Parliament, led by Angelika Niebler, here in Delhi. Discussed the new chapter in 🇮🇳🇪🇺 ties, and the growing convergence between us. As the agenda of cooperation expands, so too will be the levels of comfort. Confident that the European Parliament will be a pillar of support in this new era," Jaishankar posted on X.

Earlier in the day, the India-European Parliament Parliamentary Friendship Group held its first meeting in the Sansad Bhavan. BJP MP Anurag Thakur said that he looked forward to more such meetings as the President of the group to strengthen parliamentary diplomacy and India-EU ties.

In a post on X, Thakur stated, "India-European Parliament Parliamentary Friendship Group held its first meeting today in Sansad Bhavan today with the Delegation for relations with India (D-IN) of European Parliament under the chairmanship of MEP Angelika Niebler."

"Grateful for the visionary guidance of Hon’ble PM Narendra Modi ji and Hon’ble Speaker Om Birla. Looking forward to lead more such meets as President of the group to strengthen parliamentary diplomacy and India-EU ties. Together for a stronger partnership," he added.

Earlier this month, Jaishankar concluded a productive visit to Brussels, where he held talks with leaders and foreign ministers from the European Union (EU) and discussed "enormous economic potential" under the recently signed India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA) to advance cooperation across trade, technology, security, and connectivity.

In a post on X, he announced details of the meeting, stating that he met members of the EU Foreign Affairs Council and held discussions with senior European leaders, including Antonio Costa, Ursula von der Leyen, and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas.

The External Affairs Minister highlighted that the finalisation of the FTA would mark a major milestone in bilateral relations, adding that it represents a turning point in India-EU ties.

He also emphasised that de-risking supply chains and enhancing resilience are shared objectives, adding that the FTA will encourage "deeper business linkages" to that end.

--IANS

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