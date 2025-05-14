EAM Jaishankar congratulates Anita Anand on becoming Canadian Foreign Minister

Ottawa, May 14 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM), S. Jaishankar extended best wishes to his Canadian counterpart, Anita Anand, on being sworn in as the Foreign Minister.

"Congratulate Anita Anand on your appointment as Canada's Minister of Foreign Affairs," he posted on X.

Indian-origin Canadian politician Anita Ananda has been sworn in as the country's Foreign Minister after a major Cabinet reshuffle by Prime Minister Mark Carney, focussing on "mandate for change."

Taking to X, Anand posted, "I am honoured to be named Canada's Minister of Foreign Affairs. I look forward to working with Prime Minister Mark Carney and our team to build a safer, fairer world and deliver for Canadians."

One of Anand's missions will be to pilot the reset of the almost ruptured ties with India that Carney signalled, while managing the delicate relations with President Donald Trump's America.

Announcing the new Cabinet of 28 ministers, Carney instructed them to "bring new ideas, a clear focus and decisive actions to their work."

He also appointed Maninder Sidhu as the international trade minister, and two others of Indian descent as secretaries of state, the equivalent of ministers of state.

Anand, who was the transport minister and had earlier held the Defence portfolio, said in January that she was leaving politics and returning to academia.

However, Carney persuaded her to return to the Cabinet and take the foreign affairs portfolio after she was re-elected in last month's election.

Carney, who inherited former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Cabinet, now has a chance to put his mark after having led the Liberal Party to victory, beating the odds in last month's election.

He cut the number of ministers from 39 in Trudeau's Cabinet to 28, and three politicians of Indian origin in the last Cabinet do not find a place now.

Anand replaces Melanie Joly, who has been moved to the transport and internal trade ministry that she had held.

Joly ratcheted up the tensions with India, expelling six Indian diplomats last year, alleging that they were "persons of interest" in the assassination of Khalistan leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

India has denied any involvement in the murky case where there were signs of gang warfare, and it expelled Canadian diplomats in retaliation.

Carney, who has called relations with India "incredibly important," said of the ties with India on the eve of the elections that "there is a path forward to address those with mutual respect and to build out."

The relations spiralled under Trudeau, who depended on the New Democratic Party led by Jagmeet Singh, an alleged Khalistan sympathiser, to stay in power.

The new Cabinet has fewer Canadians of Indian descent.

Harjit Singh Sajjan, who was a former Defence minister and held the Emergency preparedness portfolio in the last Cabinet, did not seek re-election to the House of Commons and left.

Ruby Sahota, who was the minister of democratic institutions, has been downgraded to a secretary of state and put in charge of combating crime.

Randeep Sarai is another of the ten secretaries of state and will deal with international development.

From the last Cabinet, Arif Virani, who was the justice minister and attorney-general, and Kamal Khera, who held the diversity and inclusion of persons with disabilities portfolio, have been dropped by Carney.

--IANS

int/sd/rad