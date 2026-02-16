EAM Jaishankar, Canadian FM meet in Munich; reflect 'growing momentum in bilateral ties'

New Delhi/Ottawa, Feb 16 (IANS) Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand met India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference in Germany, marking their fifth meeting since September 2025 and underscoring the steady progress in bilateral ties.

In an official press release, the Government of Canada said, “Anita Anand, Minister of Foreign Affairs, met with Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs of India, on the margins of the Munich Security Conference, in Germany.”

“This marks the fifth meeting between the ministers since September 2025, reflecting the growing momentum in the Canada-India relationship, building on more than 75 years of diplomatic relations and strong people-to-people ties. The ministers discussed deepening cooperation in several areas, including energy, technology, and trade,” the statement added.

Highlighting India’s expanding global role, the release noted, “As one of the world’s most dynamic and growing economies, Minister Anand noted India’s importance as a partner for Canada.” The ministers “affirmed the shared technological benefits and significant partnership opportunities for both countries’ businesses, industries, and workers.”

Both sides also “underscored the substantive progress made on the joint road map for Canada-India relations announced in October 2025” and reiterated their commitment to “strengthening ties through the implementation of road map priorities as well as expanding and diversifying Canada-India trade in support of economic resilience and stability.”

Canada’s Foreign Policy account on X posted, “Minister Anand was pleased to see her Indian counterpart, Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, at the #MSC2026 to discuss the Canada-India relationship and the work ahead to advance their shared interests.”

Jaishankar echoed the positive tone, posting on X, “Was great to sit down and catch up with FM @AnitaAnandMP of Canada. India-Canada ties continue their steady progress.”

The high-level engagement comes amid expectations that Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney will visit India in the first week of March.

India’s High Commissioner to Canada, Dinesh Patnaik, has indicated that Carney is likely to sign agreements covering uranium, energy, critical minerals and artificial intelligence during the visit.

--IANS

rs/dpb