EAM Jaishankar arrives in US for strategic minerals talks

Washington, Feb 3 (IANS) External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar arrived in New York on Monday for a three-day official visit to the United States focused on cooperation in critical minerals and meetings with senior officials from the Trump administration.

Jaishankar is scheduled to travel to Washington during the visit, where he will attend the Critical Minerals Ministerial convened by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, according to an official announcement. US Vice President J.D. Vance is expected to address the conference.

The visit runs from February 2 to February 4. The Critical Minerals Ministerial will focus on supply chain resilience, clean energy transitions, and strategic cooperation in the critical minerals sector. These materials are considered essential for advanced manufacturing and emerging technologies.

Jaishankar is likely to hold a bilateral meeting with Rubio on Tuesday. He is scheduled to attend the ministerial on Wednesday. The engagements are expected to review cooperation between India and the United States in the critical minerals sector.

During the visit, Jaishankar will also meet senior members of the US administration. Details of those meetings were not disclosed.

India and the United States have increased engagement in recent years on issues linked to economic security. Critical minerals have emerged as a central element of those discussions. Both countries see them as vital to clean energy goals and long-term industrial growth.

The US State Department said that on February 4, the United States will welcome delegations to advance collective efforts to strengthen and diversify critical minerals supply chains.

“This historic gathering will create momentum for collaboration to secure these critical components vital to technological innovation, economic strength, and national security,” the State Department said.

Jaishankar’s Washington meetings are part of regular high-level exchanges between New Delhi and Washington. The two sides hold frequent talks on diplomacy, trade, technology, and security.

Critical minerals have gained importance in recent years as countries expand renewable energy and advanced manufacturing. They are widely used in clean energy systems, batteries, and other strategic sectors, with demand rising steadily worldwide.

