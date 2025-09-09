EAM Jaishankar appreciates outgoing Mexico envoy's contribution to strengthening ties

New Delhi, Sep 9 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Tuesday met Mexico's outgoing Ambassador to India Federico Salas and appreciated his contribution to strengthening bilateral ties.

Following their meeting, EAM Jaishankar in a post on X wrote, "Pleased to meet Ambassador Federico Salas of Mexico for a farewell call today. Appreciate his personal contribution to strengthening our ties. Wish him best for all future endeavors."

In July, EAM Jaishankar met Mexico's Secretary of Foreign Affairs Juan Ramon de la Fuente on the sidelines of BRICS Summit in Brazil's Rio de Janiero. During the meeting, the two leaders discussed further advancement of the partnership, focusing on health, digital, technology and space.

After the meeting, Jaishankar in a statement on X wrote, "Pleased to meet Juan Ramon de la Fuente, Secretary of Foreign Affairs of Mexico, in Rio de Janeiro today. Discussed further advancement of our partnership focusing on health, digital, technology and space."

India and Mexico have similarities in geo-climatic conditions, biodiversity, cultural and family values. The two nations have great civilizational heritage and contacts between the two go back to centuries. Mexico was the first country in Latin America to establish diplomatic relations with Independent India in 1950. The two nations are marking 75 years of diplomatic relations in 2025. Both countries actively consult and cooperate in international fora, including in the United Nations and G20.

Apart from an Embassy in Mexico City, India has three Honorary Consulates in Guadalajara, Monterrey and Cancun cities of Mexico. Mahatma Gandhi's statues and busts adorn some major Mexican cities like Guadalajara, Acapulco, Mexico City, Guanajuato, Cancun, and San Luis Potosi. Mexican wheat varieties, especially the Sonora wheat variety and other hybrids developed by Indian scientists in collaboration with Mexican and international scientists based in CIMMYT, Mexico, were instrumental in the success of Green Revolution in the 1960s and subsequent food self-sufficiency in India.

