EAM Jaishankar and Ukrainian counterpart discuss bilateral ties, developments in West Asia

Paris, March 27 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar held a meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart Andrii Sybiha on the sidelines of the G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in France on Friday. Both ministers discussed developments in West Asia, importance of regional stabilisation and the safe functioning of key global supply chains. They also reaffirmed their mutual interest in strengthening bilateral ties.

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"I had a meaningful exchange of views with my Indian colleague Dr S Jaishankar on the margins of G7 ministerial meeting in France. We discussed the developments in the Middle East, as well as the importance of regional stabilisation and the safe functioning of key global supply chains," Sybiha posted on X following the meeting.

"We also coordinated further contacts and reaffirmed our mutual interest in strengthening bilateral cooperation," he added.

The meeting between two ministers comes amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia which began on February 28 following the strikes carried out by Israel and the US on Iran, which resulted in the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and top military officials. In response, Iran has launched drone and missile attacks targetting the US and Israeli facilities, regional capitals and allied forces in West Asia.

EAM Jaishankar is on a two-day official visit to France for the G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting being held at Abbaye des-Vaux-de-Cernay.

In his remarks at the session with invited partners on reform of global governance, EAM Jaishankar highlighted the urgency of United Nations Security Council (UNSC) reforms, streamlining peacekeeping operations and strengthening humanitarian supply chains.

"Spoke at the G7 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting session with invited partners on reform of global governance. Highlighted the urgency of UNSC reforms, streamlining peacekeeping operations, and strengthening humanitarian supply chains. Specifically raised Global South’s concerns about energy challenges, fertiliser supplies and food security," EAM Jaishankar posted on X.

During the second session, EAM Jaishankar spoke about India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC). He noted that the conflict in West Asia reinforces the need for resilient trade routes and secure supply chains.

"Shared views about IMEC at the second session of the G7 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting with invited partners. The uncertainties arising from the conflicts in West Asia only make a stronger case for more resilient trade corridors and supply chains," he wrote on X.

"At the same time, India’s FTAs with the European Union, EFTA members and UK have enhanced the utility of IMEC. Appreciate the wide support and enthusiasm to realise this important connectivity initiative," he added.

--IANS

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