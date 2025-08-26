Dutch King meets PM Schoof as crisis deepens after NSC ministers' departure

The Hague, Aug 26 (IANS) Dutch King Willem-Alexander met with Prime Minister Dick Schoof to address the country's political crisis following the resignation of all New Social Contract (NSC) ministers late last week, the Government Information Service said.

According to the service, discussions are underway on possible solutions to the "complex situation" triggered by the NSC ministers' departure. In the meantime, the remaining cabinet members have assumed additional portfolios to ensure the government continues to function, Xinhua News Agency reported.

Justice and Security Minister David van Weel has assumed responsibility for the Interior Ministry. Infrastructure Minister Robert Tieman has expanded his portfolio to include health, while Defence Minister Ruben Brekelmans has also taken on the role of foreign minister.

Meanwhile, Mona Keijzer, already minister of housing and spatial planning, has additionally assumed responsibility for social affairs and has been appointed Deputy Prime Minister.

The NSC ministers' mass departure followed Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp's resignation last week over what he described as insufficient support for tougher measures against Israel. His move prompted fellow NSC ministers to quit the caretaker government.

The resignations have further weakened the fragile coalition, leaving only the People's Party for Freedom and Democracy (VVD) and the Farmer-Citizen Movement (BBB) in the government. The cabinet has been operating in caretaker mode since June 3, when the Party for Freedom (PVV) pulled out over asylum policy.

New elections are set for October 29, but coalition talks could drag on for months afterward, delaying the formation of a new government and extending the interim arrangements.

The political crisis in the Netherlands escalated after all ministers from the New Social Contract (NSC) party resigned from the caretaker government, following the departure of Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp.

Veldkamp announced his resignation in The Hague last Friday, citing frustration over restrictions on measures against Israel.

"I see that I cannot take sufficiently meaningful additional measures to increase pressure on Israel," he told reporters after a Council of Ministers meeting.

His departure triggered a collective exit by fellow NSC ministers -- Eddy van Hijum (Social Affairs), Eppo Bruins (Education), Judith Uitermark (Interior), Danielle Jansen (Health) -- as well as four state secretaries. The move further destabilises the fragile coalition, reports Xinhua news agency.

During the parliamentary debate on August 21, left-wing opposition parties argued that the government was not doing enough. The Socialist Party (SP), backed by the Party for the Animals (PvdD) and migrant party Denk, tabled a motion of no confidence against Veldkamp. However, his resignation rendered the motion unnecessary.

