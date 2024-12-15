Donald Trump Appoints Truth Social CEO Devin Nunes as Chairman of President's Intelligence Advisory Board

Washington DC [US]: US President-elect Donald Trump has appointed Truth Social CEO Devin Nunes as Chairman of the President's Intelligence Advisory Board.

Trump emphasised Nunes' experience as the former Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee and his pivotal role in exposing the Russian interference in the 2016 US elections as key qualifications for the role.

Sharing a post on the Truth Social platform, Trump wrote, "I am pleased to announce that I will appoint Truth Social CEO Devin Nunes as Chairman of the President's Intelligence Advisory Board, which consists of distinguished citizens from outside of the Federal Government."

"While continuing his leadership of Trump Media & Technology Group, Devin will draw on his experience as former Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, and his key role in exposing the Russia, Russia, Russia Hoax, to provide me with independent assessments of the effectiveness and propriety of the US Intelligence Community's activities. Congratulations Devin," the post added.

Born on October 1, 1973 in Tulare, California, his family is of Portuguese descent, having emigrated from the Azores to California. Nunes graduated from Tulare Union High School and was the second Member of Congress to attend Tulare Union, following Olympic gold medalist Bob Mathias, who served in the House of Representatives from 1967 to 1975.

After associate's work at College of the Sequoias, Nunes graduated from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, where he received a bachelor's degree in agricultural business and a master's degree in agriculture.

Nunes was first elected to public office as one of California's youngest community college trustees in state history at the age of 23. As a member of the College of the Sequoias Board from 1996 to 2002, he was an advocate for distance learning and the expansion of programs available to high school students.

In 2001, he was appointed by President George W. Bush to serve as California State Director for the United States Department of Agriculture's Rural Development section. He left this post to run for California's 21st congressional district and now serves in the 22nd district as a result of redistricting in 2010.

Notably, the President's Intelligence Advisory Board (PIAB), with its component Intelligence Oversight Board (IOB), is an independent element within the Executive Office of the President.

The President's Intelligence Advisory Board assists the President by providing the President with an independent source of advice on the effectiveness with which the Intelligence Community is meeting the nation's intelligence needs, and the vigor and insight with which the community plans for the future. The Board has access to all information needed to perform its functions and has direct access to the President.

Donald Trump won a second term as President of the United States after securing 312 electoral votes in the 2024 presidential election, defeating Democratic rival Kamala Harris, who garnered 226 votes. Following his victory, President-elect Donald Trump has moved swiftly with finalising his foreign policy and national security team ahead of his formal inauguration in January 2025. (ANI)