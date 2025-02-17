Diamer-Bhasha Dam Protest Escalates as Deadline Looms for Agreement Fulfillment

Diamer: The sit-in protest organised by the Huqooq Do, Dam Banao Tehreek, entered its second day, with demonstrators remaining steadfast in their demand for the implementation of their 31-point charter. According to reports by Pamir Times, protesters set a clear deadline of 3 PM today for the Diamer administration to address their concerns, warning that further actions would be taken if their demands were not met within the given time frame.

The protesters have been advocating for the immediate implementation of agreements signed with the Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) in 2010 and the Diamer Graduate Alliance in 2021. As reported by Pamir Times, one of the major demands is a reassessment of lands acquired for the Diamer Bhasha Dam project, ensuring that compensation is paid according to the rates set by the Gilgit-Baltistan government.

Another key demand made by the protesters is the provision of Green Cards and Health Cards for those affected by the project. Under the 2010 agreement with WAPDA, each affected family was supposed to receive six kanals of agricultural land, a promise that protesters insist has yet to be fulfilled. Furthermore, they demanded that every married couple be declared eligible for the Household Resettlement Package, commonly known as the Chulha Package.

The protesters are also seeking compensation for new constructions carried out by affected people from 2015 to 2025, which they deem necessary due to the project's impacts. The demonstrators reiterated that they would not back down until their demands were met and called for accountability and immediate action by the authorities.

As the deadline of 3 PM approaches, the tension surrounding the protest is palpable, and protest leaders have warned that if their concerns are not addressed, they will announce their next course of action. The situation remains fluid, and the authorities in Diamer are under increasing pressure to meet the protesters' demands to avoid further escalation. (ANI)