Dharmendra Pradhan visits BAPS Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi 

Abu Dhabi, Sep 11 (IANS) Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, currently on a tour of the United Arab Emirates, paid a visit to the BAPS Hindu temple on Thursday and was pleasantly surprised by its breathtaking beauty.

The Union Minister described the BAPS temple as an "impossible miracle" and showered praise on its stunning beauty, creativity and inclusiveness.

He also expressed deep respect for the selfless service of BAPS saints and Swaminarayan Sanstha for the "civilisational achievement" on foreign soil.

Dharmendra Pradhan said that the temple stands as a beacon of India's timeless values of harmony, peace, and spirituality on the global stage and also expressed deepest respect for the selfless seva of BAPS Swamis.

He noted that the temple not only showcases extraordinary craftsmanship but also embodies the collective devotion and sacrifice of countless volunteers and devotees.

He further said that this Mandir will forever remain a symbol of India’s cultural pride and spiritual strength, connecting hearts across nations and reminding the world of the enduring power of faith and service. He also stated that the temple will serve as a source of inspiration for the younger generation.

The Union Minister took to X to share the glimpses of his first visit to the temple and said that it was a matter of pride for a Jagannath devotee like him to visit the temple.

"The BAPS Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi is an architectural marvel. The temple is an embodiment of India's 'Shilpa Shastra' and is adorned with intricate carvings. Mahaprabhu Jagannath's Rath Yatra and the joyous procession are also depicted on the exterior walls. These carvings celebrate the timeless spirit and culture of Odisha," he wrote in a post.

"The spiritual values of Rath Yatra in the heart of UAE is a matter of great pride for every Jagannath devotee," he added.

The BAPS Mandir is the first Hindu temple built in the Gulf nation. Since its inauguration in February 2024, the temple has seen momentous gatherings of devotees and has recorded an astonishing 2.2 million visitors in the past year.

