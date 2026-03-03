Dhaka: India and Bangladesh continue work on strengthening bilateral partnerships

Dhaka, March 3 (IANS) India's High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Pranay Verma on Tuesday held a series of meetings with ministers of the newly-formed Tarique Rahman led Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) government discussing ways to enhance bilateral cooperation between both countries.

According to the Indian High Commission in Dhaka, Verma called on Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, Bangladesh’s Minister of Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives to explore various areas of common interest, including strengthening cooperation in local governance structures and rural development.

Both sides agreed to strengthen bilateral engagement in areas such as rural economy, agricultural cooperatives, financial empowerment at grassroots, etc.

“High Commissioner underlined that India-Bangladesh relations are founded on people-to-people ties and that India remains ready to engage with Bangladesh in a positive, constructive, and forward-looking manner to promote people-centric cooperation in all domains based on mutual interest and mutual benefit,” the Indian High Commission posted on X.

Earlier in the day, Verma also met Hafiz Uddin Ahmad, Bangladesh’s Minister of Liberation War Affairs, reaffirming the strong historical bonds between the two countries rooted in the shared sacrifices during the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War.

“They underlined the importance of working together on the basis of mutual respect and mutual trust to further strengthen people-to-people ties between the two countries,” said the Indian High Commission.

On Sunday, the Indian High Commissioner met Salahuddin Ahmed, Bangladesh’s Minister for Home Affairs, as both sides exchanged views on bilateral issues of common interest, including security cooperation between the two countries.

Verma also met with Md. Asaduzzaman, Bangladesh's Minister for Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs.

During these meetings, the Indian High Commissioner conveyed India’s willingness to work with the ruling BNP government to strengthen people-centric cooperation across multiple domains based on mutual interests, benefits and sensitivities, the Indian High Commission mentioned.

Last month, Verma called on Bangladesh’s Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman to express India’s desire to engage with the new Government of Bangladesh and enhance people-centric cooperation across all domains, by working together in a positive, constructive and forward-looking manner, based on mutual interest and benefit.

These engagements reflect a shift in recalibration of India and Bangladesh ties, which had strained during the 18-month tenure of the former Muhammad Yunus-led interim government amid escalating attacks on Hindu minorities and anti-India rhetoric.

