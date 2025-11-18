Developed nations must deliver climate finance in trillions, not billions: Bhupender Yadav at CoP30

Belem (Brazil), Nov 18 (IANS) Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav, called on developed nations to demonstrate greater climate ambition and honour their commitments and stressed that the climate technology "must be free from restrictive property barriers".

Speaking at the High-Level Segment of the 30th Meeting of Conference of Parties (CoP30) to UNFCCC, in Brazil's Belem on Monday (local time), Minister Yadav conveyed India's appreciation to the government and people of Brazil for hosting CoP30 in the heart of the Amazon, "a living symbol of our planet's ecological wealth".

"This COP marks a decade since the Paris Agreement, a milestone to access our collective resolve. It has reminded us that climate change is no longer a distant manifestation but is real and imminent. Unsustainable growth and development have placed Mother Earth in deep stress," he added.

The Union Minister strongly urged the developed countries to demonstrate greater climate ambition, stating, "Developed countries must reach net zero far earlier than current target dates and deliver new, additional, and concessional climate finance at a scale of trillions, not billions."

He further stressed the need for "affordable, accessible climate technology" and stated that climate technology "must be free from restrictive intellectual property barriers".

The Minister highlighted that India, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, "has demonstrated successfully that development and environmental stewardship can advance in tandem".

"India's emission intensity has declined by over 36 per cent since 2005, and non-fossil sources now account for more than half of our total electric power installed capacity (currently around 256 GW), an NDC target achieved five years ahead of our 2030 goal," he said.

He further informed that India would be declaring its revised NDCs till 2035 and also the first Biennial Transparency Report on time.

Further, the Union Minister noted India's global leadership is demonstrated through initiatives such as the International Solar Alliance and Global Biofuel Alliance.

He also underscored the momentum created by the Nuclear Mission and Green Hydrogen Mission in advancing India's path to Net Zero by 2070.

Yadav stated that in line with the objectives of the Paris Agreement regarding conservation and development of carbon sinks and reservoirs, over two billion plants were planted under the community-led initiative in a period of 16 months.

"It is indeed a testament to the power of collective climate actions," he added.

The Union Minister concluded by reaffirming India's commitment to global climate cooperation and justice.

"Let the next decade be one of implementation, resilience and shared responsibility," he added.

