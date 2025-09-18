Despite Pakistan’s spin, Saudi pact unlikely to alter Riyadh’s robust ties with India

New Delhi, Sep 18 (IANS) India said that it is following the developments after Pakistan and Saudi Arabia signed The Strategic Mutual Agreement. The agreement says that any aggression against either country shall be considered as an aggression against both.

Pakistan is ecstatic about the agreement, but would deep within know that it is just posturing since the deal does not name any country.

Pakistan would make it sound as though if there is any aggression against it, then Saudi Arabia will dispatch its aircraft to aid Islamabad. Pakistan does view it as a major diplomatic victory as the wordings of the agreement state, "attack on one equals attack on both".

What Pakistan should be mindful of is that India has never been the aggressor. Operation Sindoor was executed to avenge the Pulwama attack. Balakot to avenge the Pulwama terror strikes and surgical strikes were carried out in the aftermath of the Uri terror attacks.

Moreover, Saudi Arabia is India’s ally and is well aware that it was Pakistan which was the aggressor as a result of which India hit back as it has every right to protect itself.

What Pakistan could be happy about this agreement marks a strategic shift in relations with Saudi Arabia. The two nations have had an informal partnership in defence for several decades. This agreement formalises security cooperation between the two countries. Pakistan may also be relieved that some agreement has been signed after years of sour ties.

To the question whether Saudi Arabia will go to war with India for the sake of Pakistan, the experts say it is a firm no. First and foremost Saudi has delinked the pact from its ties with India. Saudi made it clear that relations with India are robust and the same would continue to grow.

Moreover, Saudi Arabia would not want trade relations with India to fail. Saudi is the the fourth largest trading partner, while New Delhi is second for Riyadh. The two nations share deep economic ties and in FY 2024-25, bilateral trade stood at $41.88 billion. There is too much at stake here for both countries.

Now, compare this with the $3-4 billion bilateral trade that Pakistan and Saudi have.

India has responded cautiously and said that this agreement only formalises a long standing agreement between Saudi and Pakistan.

While Pakistan may try and state that this is a message to India, one must also look at the timing of this agreement. This comes at a time when Israel attacked Doha to target the Hamas leadership.

This strike has sent jitters in the Arab world and they suspect that Israel with the tactical support of US President Donald Trump may undertake more such strikes.

While India and Saudi have shared ties for long, it was further strengthened under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

During his April 2025 visit, the two countries signed many agreements that covered energy, space, health, sports and plans to establish two oil refineries in India.

While Pakistan may portray that this agreement is a message to India, in reality, it is to do with the situation in Gaza. The Arab world wants a regrouping of the Islamic nations, not against India, but against Israel. Hence, once must read into the timing while decoding the agreement.

--IANS

vicky/pgh