Despite Islamabad outreach, Dhaka to celebrate 1971 surrender of Pak forces and creation of independent B'desh

New Delhi, Dec 15 (IANS) Since the August 2024 student uprising and the subsequent regime change, Bangladesh has recalibrated its foreign policy showing increased diplomatic engagement with Pakistan while adopting a more confrontational stance towards India.

Despite its Islamabad outreach, marked with a cautious diplomatic thaw in 2025, Dhaka will celebrate Bijoy Dibos (Victory Day) on Tuesday, December 16, that marks the surrender of Pakistani forces in 1971 and the creation of an independent Bangladesh, say media reports.

Like every year, official ceremonies and public celebrations will mark its independence from oppression and suppression by Pakistan’s armed forces, sending a subtle, yet strong reminder to Islamabad that history can not be erased; and thus, 1971 will forever remain etched in memory.

Preparations are underway to take a large-scale special programme to celebrate the Victory Day, including preparing to set a world record by parachuting with the highest number of national flags, according to the Dhaka-based Daily Sun.

To commemorate the end of the Liberation War and the birth of an independent Bangladesh, December 16 is an annual national holiday and observed across the country with state ceremonies, military parades, and public remembrances.

These rituals continue to be a fixed part of the national calendar and civic life.

"On the occasion, the government has taken extensive programs to celebrate the great Victory Day, while the day will begin with a 31-gun salute in the city on Tuesday morning," added the Dhaka Tribune.

"The programs include placing wreaths at the monuments to pay homage to martyrs, hoisting of the national flags, a three-day victory fair, parachuting with the highest number of national flags, a band show, cultural events, arrangement of recitation, essay writing and painting competitions on the Liberation War for children and an acrobatic show," it elaborated.

The report also mentioned that President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus are expected to pay tributes to the braves of the Liberation War by placing wreaths at the Savar National Martyrs' Memorial on the outskirts of the capital at dawn on Tuesday.

Incidentally, the country's transitional political phase again came under question recently when the President announced his intent on stepping down after the February parliamentary election, citing himself repeatedly being sidelined and “humiliated” by the Yunus-led interim administration.

Also, the 2024 student protest was largely aimed against job quota reservations in civil service posts for the children and grandchildren of the freedom fighters who participated in the Liberation War.

After the ouster of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in August 2024, the interim government’s diplomatic posture experienced significant change.

Historically aligned closely with India, Bangladesh has since sought to diversify its partnerships and reduce Indian influence, reflecting both political realignment and strategic recalculation.

The two countries began high-level diplomatic meetings, including Yunus' engagements with Pakistani officials and scheduled visits by ministers from Islamabad after a 13-year hiatus.

Also began military cooperation through officer exchanges, joint training exercises, and participation in Pakistan-led multinational naval drills. Visa restrictions were also removed, easing people-to-people exchanges and trade facilitation.

Reports of Bangladesh discreetly supporting Pakistan in regional forums, such as opposing joint condemnation of Islamabad at the UN Human Rights Council and backing Pakistan’s humanitarian corridor proposals in Kashmir-related conflicts.

Under the circumstances, celebration of Victory Day itself is an explicit recognition within Bangladesh of its independence and of the leadership role played by Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in the liberation movement. The same Mujibur Rahman whose statue was desecrated and pulled down during the violent protests even as the world watched, and later, his daughter Hasina handed a death sentence while in exile.

