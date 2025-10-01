Denmark strengthens security ahead of EU meetings with multinational support

Oslo, Oct 1 (IANS) The United States will provide anti-drone capabilities to Denmark during the informal meeting of European Union (EU) heads of state and government on Wednesday, as well as the European Political Community (EPC) summit on Thursday in Copenhagen, the Danish Ministry of Defence announced.

European allies have also offered additional support to Denmark. Germany's frigate FGS Hamburg has docked in Copenhagen to strengthen airspace surveillance, France will dispatch a Fennec military helicopter along with personnel, and Sweden will provide radar systems and a counter-drone capability.

Ukraine has also offered its expertise to reinforce Denmark's counter-drone efforts, according to Danish broadcaster DR, Xinhua news agency reported.

Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen said the allied contributions had been arranged in recent days to ensure security around the meetings. He added that the support would enhance Denmark's ability to deploy resources as needed, in close coordination with the police.

In the run-up to the summits, suspected drone activity has disrupted airports and prompted heightened security measures. Copenhagen Kastrup Airport temporarily closed its airspace for about four hours on September 22 following drone sightings, while Aalborg Airport shut its airspace for several hours on September 24. Police also received reports of drone activity near Esbjerg, Sonderborg, and Skrydstrup Air Base.

To further safeguard the events, Denmark has banned all civilian drone flights nationwide from September 29 to October 3.

Denmark currently holds the rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union for July-December 2025.

