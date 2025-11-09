Dengue claims six more lives in Bangladesh, 2025 death toll crosses 310

Dhaka, Nov 9 (IANS) The dengue outbreak in Bangladesh is worsening rapidly, with infections and deaths rising sharply across the country. As many as six people died of the disease in the 24 hours till Sunday morning, raising the death toll from the mosquito-borne disease to 313, local media reported.

During the same period, 1,195 new patients were hospitalised, raising the total number of dengue cases in 2025 to 78,543, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), the United News of Bangladesh reported.

Two new fatalities were reported in Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC), two in Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC), and two in Barishal Division.

Presently, 1,150 patients are undergoing treatment at hospitals in Dhaka, while 3,337 patients are admitted to hospitals in other parts of Bangladesh.

Among this year's dengue patients, 62.3 per cent were men while 37.7 per cent were women, according to the DGHS report. Among the fatalities, 52.7 per cent were male, while 47.3 per cent were female.

On October 9, Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Director General Abu Jafor noted that the number of dengue cases in 2025 is higher than last year; however, the death rate is lower.

Speaking at a press briefing held over the ‘Typhoid Vaccination Campaign-2025’ at the Health Ministry, he said: "This year, the number of dengue infections is higher than last year, but the death rate in proportion to infections is lower," United News of Bangladesh reported.

He called breeding of mosquitoes and the destruction of their larvae important for preventing dengue. "People must use mosquito nets and take protective measures. These are mostly individual responsibilities. If we neglect these, it will be very difficult to eliminate dengue," he said.

He stated, "Our data shows that over 50 per cent of dengue deaths in hospitals are occurring on the very first day of admission. This suggests that patients are seeking care too. We are doing our best to ensure proper management in hospitals."

Abu Jafor called early diagnosis important and mentioned that dengue, if detected in the initial stage, can be treated at home with proper medical care. He said that lack of awareness, negligence and delay in seeking medical care as the main reasons for the increasing dengue death rate.

Dengue is a viral infection caused by the dengue virus (DENV), which is transmitted to humans through the bite of infected mosquitoes. Dengue is found in tropical and sub-tropical climates across the world, mostly in urban and semi-urban areas, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO) statement. Prevention and control of dengue depend on vector control. There is no specific treatment for dengue; however, early detection and access to proper medical care lower fatality rates of severe dengue.

--IANS

