Defining step forward in India–US economic relations: Nitin Gadkari on trade deal

New Delhi, Feb 3 (IANS) Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, on Tuesday welcomed the India-US trade deal, calling it a "defining step" forward in bilateral economic ties.

India and the US reached a trade deal on Monday following a phone call between PM Modi and President Trump, cutting US tariffs on Indian goods to 18 per cent and easing Indian trade barriers on US products.

"Today marks a defining step forward in India–US economic relations as the trade deal is finalised with tariffs reduced to 18 per cent, opening new avenues for growth and cooperation. My heartfelt congratulations to Hon'ble PM Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump for their leadership in securing this historic outcome," Gadkari posted on X.

He further stated that the agreement "strengthens trust, boosts business confidence, and sets the stage for deeper trade, investment, and shared prosperity for both nations".

Earlier on Monday, Trump said a phone call with Prime Minister Narendra Modi led to the deal.

He said India would also stop buying Russian oil and increase purchases of US energy, technology and agricultural products. He said the agreement would strengthen ties between the two countries and support efforts to end the war in Ukraine.

PM Modi also took to X and said, "Wonderful to speak with my dear friend President Trump today. Delighted that Made in India products will now have a reduced tariff of 18 per cent. Big thanks to President Trump on behalf of the 1.4 billion people of India for this wonderful announcement."

He said that when two "large economies" and the "world's largest democracies" work together, "it benefits our people and unlocks immense opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation".

Hailing President Trump's "leadership" in advocating for global peace, stability, and prosperity, the Prime Minister said, "India fully supports his efforts for peace".

"I look forward to working closely with him to take our partnership to unprecedented heights," PM Modi added.

