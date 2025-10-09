Defining reforms driving India towards Viksit Bharat: Indian envoy to Thailand

Bangkok, Oct 9 (IANS) India's Ambassador to Thailand Nagesh Singh on Thursday highlighted India's economic and technological progress while addressing a session on "The Dynamics of Change: India's Economic Journey in the 21st Century" at the Asia Partnership Forum 2025 in Bangkok.

He emphasised that through a series of defining reforms rooted in democratic principles, India is advancing towards the goal of a Viksit Bharat by 2047.

"Ambassador Nagesh Singh delivered a talk on ‘The Dynamics of Change: India's Economic Journey in the 21st Century’ at the Asia Partnership Forum 2025, organised by Chulalongkorn Alumni Association and India Studies Centre of the Chulalongkorn University. In his talk, the Ambassador highlighted the economic and technological progress in India, and how by undertaking defining reforms rooted in democratic principles, India is moving towards the goal of Viksit Bharat by 2047," the Indian Embassy in Bangkok posted on X.

Singh also spoke about the various opportunities for India-Thailand collaboration in a range of areas, including education, technology, infrastructure, and defence, among others.

Last month, the Embassy of India in Bangkok also successfully organised the ‘Viksit Bharat Run 2025’. In line with the theme ‘Run to Serve the Nation’, the event was a celebration of the spirit of service, community engagement, and sustainability.

The three-km-long community run in Bangkok drew enthusiastic participation from the Indian diaspora, local Thai community, and friends of India from different parts of the world. Around 300 participants came together for this purpose, symbolising the significance of collective efforts and solidarity for long-term progress.

In April 2025, during the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Thailand, the two countries elevated the relations to a Strategic Partnership. This marked a new chapter of enhanced partnership for realising the full potential of cooperation between the two countries.

The bilateral ties between India and Thailand are multifaceted and cover a wide spectrum of areas, including trade and investment; defence and security; connectivity; culture and tourism; education; science and technology; and people-to-people exchanges. Further, the ‘Act West’ policy of Thailand complements India's ‘Act East’ policy.

