Deeply touched by warm welcome extended by 'friend' Anwar Ibrahim: PM Modi

Kuala Lumpur, Feb 7 (IANS) Highlighting the strong relationship between both countries which remains deeply rooted in history and civilization, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Malaysian counterpart, Anwar Ibrahim travelled together to a community programme in Kuala Lumpur as the Indian PM began his two-day visit to the country.

"Celebrating the India-Malaysia people-to-people connect! PM Anwar Ibrahim and I are heading to the community programme in Kuala Lumpur," PM Modi posted on X along with a photograph of both leaders travelling together to the venue of the programme in the same car from the airport.

Shortly before, Prime Minister Modi had received a warm welcome from his Malaysian counterpart at the airport as he kicked off his visit aimed at strengthening the bilateral ties and enhancing the 'Comprehensive Strategic Partnership' between the two nations.

"Landed in Kuala Lumpur. Deeply touched by the warm welcome extended by my friend, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim at the airport. I look forward to our conversations and to further strengthening the bonds of friendship between India and Malaysia," said PM Modi.

Excited children holding the tricolour and the Malaysian flag greeted the Prime Minister at the airport.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi said that his visit to Malaysia will aim to deepen the defence and security ties between the two nations and will further enhance the economic and innovation partnership.

This is his third visit to the Southeast Asian nation, and the first after the elevation of the India-Malaysia bilateral relationship to a 'Comprehensive Strategic Partnership' in August 2024.

In his departure statement, Prime Minister Modi said, "The historic ties between India and Malaysia have seen steadfast progress in recent years. I look forward to my discussions with Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and further enhancing our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership."

"We will aim to deepen our defence and security ties, enhance our economic and innovation partnership, and expand our collaboration into new domains," he said.

PM Modi also expressed his eagerness to meet the Indian diaspora in Malaysia, calling it a "living bridge" between the two nations.

"Numbering nearly three million, they represent one of the largest Indian diasporas in the world. Their immense contribution to Malaysia's progress and their role as a living bridge between our two nations provide a strong foundation to our historic friendship," he added.

PM Modi will hold bilateral discussions with his Malaysian counterpart and will also interact with members of the Indian community, as well as industry and business representatives, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

The 10th India-Malaysia CEO Forum is also scheduled to be held coinciding with the visit of the Prime Minister.

