Death toll rises to 55 in Vietnam floods

Hanoi: The death toll from heavy rains and flooding in Vietnam's central region has risen to 55, with 13 others still missing, the Vietnam Disaster and Dyke Management Authority reported on Saturday.

The floods submerged nearly 80,000 hectares of rice and other crops, and killed or swept away more than 3.2 million poultry and livestock, Xinhua news agency reported quoting the report.

Over 28,400 houses remain inundated, while 946 others have been damaged, according to the report.

The economic losses are estimated at nearly 9 trillion Vietnamese dong (about 358 million U.S. dollars), the authority said.

Earlier in November, More than 16,500 houses remain inundated, while 361 others were damaged, Xinhua news agency reported.

The floods also submerged over 5,300 hectares of rice and other crops, damaged nearly 800 hectares of fruit trees, and killed or swept away more than 42,000 livestock and poultry, according to the report.

Power has been restored for most affected areas, with around 75,000 households still without electricity.

Vietnam's government has approved an emergency relief fund of 450 billion Vietnamese dong (about 17.93 million USD) to support four cities and provinces in central Vietnam in their recovery efforts, including Hue, Da Nang, Quang Tri, and Quang Ngai.

Earlier in August, Eight people died and three others remained missing following flash floods and landslides in Vietnam's northern province of Dien Bien, local media reported.

Around 60 houses had been swept away or damaged by floodwaters, according to the Vietnam Disaster and Dyke Management Authority.

--IANS