Death toll in Texas flood rises to over 65; rescue operations underway

Houston, July 7 (IANS) The death toll from the severe flooding across Texas in the US has risen to 69, officials said, adding that rescue operations were underway in several places.

Kerrville County Sheriff Larry Leitha has confirmed that 59 people, including 21 children, have been killed in the county, as other deaths have been reported across the state, the BBC reported.

Leitha added that 11 Camp Mystic campers and one councillor remain unaccounted for.

Meanwhile, in a post on social media, US President Donald Trump said: "These families are enduring an unimaginable tragedy."

About 20 counties in Texas were affected by the flood.

Earlier, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered condolences to the US Government and the bereaved families.

"Deeply saddened to learn about loss of lives, especially children, in the devastating floods in Texas. Our condolences to the US Government and the bereaved families," PM Modi had posted on X.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Saturday signed an expanded disaster declaration to include six more counties in central Texas, raising the total number of counties hit by flash flooding to 20.

On Sunday, Abbott thanked President Donald Trump, saying that the debris removal process has been improved because of the president's "swift" disaster declaration, the BBC reported.

While search efforts are continuing in Kerr County, disaster response, for instance debris removal, has also begun, he said, adding that debris "all over the place" could make the search process more difficult.

Abbott stressed about dangers in the next 24 to 48 hours which could pose "public safety threats".

Heavy rainfall has taken place and more is expected which could lead to potential flash flooding, he said. Areas that could be affected include central Texas and Kerrville.

Freeman F. Martin, Colonel Director, Texas Department of Public Safety, said that operations are ongoing across several counties, noting that the rain will hamper efforts for rescue as the ground becomes saturated from even a little bit of water, the BBC reported.

Martin said that among the resources they are providing are 18 marine units with boats, 11 Texas rangers, and nine helicopters.

He said finding missing children is the "highest priority", adding that service personnel have been working with the families.

Texas has already experienced several severe flooding incidents this year, and the United States as a whole saw a record number of flash flood emergencies in 2024, according to AccuWeather.

