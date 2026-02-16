Death toll from Cyclone Gezani rises to 59 in Madagascar

Antananarivo, Feb 16 (IANS) The death toll from Cyclone Gezani in Madagascar has risen to 59, with 804 people injured, according to an update released Monday by the National Office for Risk and Disaster Management (BNGRC).

Read More

The BNGRC said more than 420,000 people were affected across 25 districts in five regions in eastern and central Madagascar. The cyclone also damaged more than 49,000 houses and destroyed over 25,000 houses.

Authorities are continuing to assess damage and carry out relief operations in the affected areas, while assistance to impacted populations is underway.

The Malagasy government declared a "state of national disaster" on February 11 in response to the widespread devastation caused by Cyclone Gezani.

The storm brought extensive damage to infrastructure, homes and livelihoods, along with severe flooding and significant economic losses.

The decree cited the tragic loss of life and disruption of communities as key factors. It also said that the Cyclone Gezani severely affected several regions of Madagascar, exacerbating an already dire situation following Cyclone Fytia and ongoing heavy rainfall.

Last Thursday, the United Nations (UN) announced that it has allocated three million US dollars for emergency aid to Madagascar following devastating Tropical Cyclone Gezani.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said the allocation from the Central Emergency Response Fund will help more than 90,000 people. Additional funds from other donors are helping to kick-start response efforts.

With the storm raging across eastern and central Madagascar, preliminary reports indicated that more than 250,000 people have been affected, with nearly 7,000 people displaced.

The office said last week that more than 65,000 homes were flooded, damaged, or destroyed, and about 600 classrooms were rendered partially or completely unusable.

OCHA said the government has called for international support and is leading search-and-rescue, evacuation, shelter and food assistance efforts, including the distribution of some 800 metric tonnes of rice, with support from the world body and partners.

--IANS

/as