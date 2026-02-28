Death toll from Brazil's heavy rains climbs to 68

Brasilia, Feb 28 (IANS) The death toll from heavy rains in Brazil's southeastern state of Minas Gerais has risen to 68, local authorities have said.

Among all the victims, 62 were recorded in the city of Juiz de Fora, while six others were in the city of Uba, officials said on Friday (Local time).

According to the authorities, the death toll includes people found dead in the rubble and those who were rescued alive but later died in health facilities due to the severity of their injuries.

There are still three people reportedly missing in Juiz de Fora and two others missing in Uba, reports Xinhua news agency, quoting the officials.

Search and rescue efforts continue to locate possible survivors among collapsed houses.

Authorities are maintaining a rotating 24-hour work schedule, with emergency crews, heavy machinery and search dogs operating in areas affected by landslides and structural collapses.

The heavy rainfall, which intensified on Monday afternoon, has caused rivers to overflow, leading to the closure of bridges and an underpass, as well as fallen trees and blocked roads. February has already become the wettest month on record in Juiz de Fora, with precipitation levels more than double the historical average.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva expressed solidarity with the victims and rescue teams, while Minas Gerais Governor Romeu Zema declared three days of official mourning in the state. The Ministry of Defence is supporting emergency efforts with troop deployments for cleanup, debris removal, logistical aid, temporary shelters and helicopter-assisted humanitarian operations.

