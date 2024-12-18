Darel District in PoGB Faces Severe Infrastructure Crisis and Neglect

Darel: The last village of Darel district in Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan remains deprived of basic amenities, leaving its residents grappling with numerous challenges. Despite its natural beauty, the village suffers from a severe lack of infrastructure, particularly in terms of road connectivity and essential services, as reported by the Markhor Times.

According to the Markhor Times, the roads leading to the village are in a deplorable condition, filled with deep potholes and largely unconstructed. Residents have expressed frustration that, despite the tendering and payment for road repairs, the government has failed to take action.

The people of Darel district are forced to travel on unmetalled paths, making trips to local markets or other essential places extremely difficult. For many, walking is the only viable means of transport, as vehicles cannot navigate the poorly maintained roads.

A resident said, "The locals are facing significant shortages in basic facilities such as electricity and healthcare. The village lacks a proper hospital, forcing people to travel long distances for medical treatment. Electricity supply is low, adding to the daily struggles of the community."

The Markhor Times reported that the region also suffers from inadequate educational facilities, with children having limited access to schools or proper learning resources. This lack of education infrastructure significantly hampers the prospects of the younger generation in the village.

Residents have expressed their deep sorrow over the situation, highlighting how the absence of essential services is stalling the growth and development of their community. The lack of attention from authorities in Pakistan-occupied Gilgit Baltistan continues to frustrate locals, who are calling for urgent intervention to improve the living conditions and provide basic services to this isolated village.

As Darel's last village remains neglected, it is clear that immediate action is needed to address the growing needs of its residents and improve the region's infrastructure. (ANI)