Cyprus parliamentary delegation received by Tharoor-led committee, exchanges views on global challenges

New Delhi, Nov 26 (IANS) The Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday received the visiting parliamentary delegation from Cyprus led by House of Representatives President Annita Demetriou for an exchange of views on contemporary issues.

"The Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs received the President of the Cyprus House of Representatives, Ms Annita Dmitriou, and her colleagues today for an exchange of views on contemporary issues. We agreed on the complementarities and synergies between our countries and found convergent points of view on current global challenges. Both sides agreed on strengthening economic cooperation, investment and mobility between India and Cyprus. An excellent discussion concluded with an exchange of gifts," Tharoor posted on X after the meeting.

Earlier in the day, the visiting delegation from Cyprus called on President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. During the meeting, President Murmu expressed confidence that ties between India and Cyprus would continue to strengthen across all sectors of cooperation.

"A parliamentary delegation from Cyprus, led by Ms Annita Demetriou, President of the House of Representatives of Cyprus, called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The President said that Constitution Day is an ideal occasion to share our democratic and parliamentary experiences with a good friend and partner like Cyprus. She expressed confidence that India-Cyprus ties would continue to strengthen across all sectors of cooperation," the President's Secretariat posted on X.

On Tuesday, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar held talks with the visiting Cyprus parliamentary delegation, expressing confidence that Cyprus' upcoming European Union Presidency will help further strengthen ties between India and the bloc.

"Delighted to interact with the Parliamentary delegation from Cyprus led by President Cyprus Parliament Annita Demetriou. Had wide-ranging discussions on our bilateral cooperation, anchored in shared democratic values, respect for territorial integrity and a firm opposition to terrorism and radicalisation. Confident that Cyprus’ upcoming EU Presidency will help further strengthen India - EU ties," EAM Jaishankar posted on X.

The Cyprus Parliamentary delegation led by Demetriou also met Vice President C P Radhakrishnan on Tuesday. During the meeting, the two sides discussed the bilateral relationship and the importance of continuing parliamentary exchanges to further strengthen ties.

In a statement on X, the Vice President's Office stated, "Hon’ble Vice President of India and Chairman, Rajya Sabha, Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan held a meeting with a Parliamentary Delegation from Cyprus led by H.E. Ms. Annita Demetriou, President of the House of Representatives of Cyprus, today at Parliament House, New Delhi."

"Discussions highlighted the long-standing bilateral relationship between India and Cyprus and the importance of continued parliamentary exchanges to further deepen ties between the two nations," it added.

On October 30, EAM S Jaishankar and his Cyprus counterpart Constantinos Kombos reviewed the India-Cyprus Joint Action Plan 2025-2029, during their meeting in New Delhi. EAM Jaishankar stated that he and Kombos discussed the global geopolitical situation, developments in the respective regions and cooperation in multilateral fora.

"Delighted to welcome FM Constantinos Kombos of Cyprus today in New Delhi. We reviewed the India-Cyprus Joint Action Plan 2025-2029, agreed to by leaders during PM Narendra Modi’s visit to Cyprus in June 2025. Our discussions also covered the global geopolitical situation, developments in our respective regions and our cooperation in multilateral fora. As Cyprus takes over the European Union Presidency in 2026, we are confident that India-EU ties will further strengthen," EAM Jaishankar posted on X.

The Action Plan constitutes a roadmap for the implementation of the Joint Declaration adopted during the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Cyprus earlier this year, setting short, medium, and long-term goals in main areas of co-operation, including, defence, trade and business, innovation and technology sectors.

--IANS

/as