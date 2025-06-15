Cyprus greets India with 'Vande Mataram' over PM Modi's visit to Mediterranean nation

New Delhi, June 16 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Cyprus on Sunday, marking the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the island nation in more than two decades.

Greeted with ceremonial honours by President Nikos Christodoulides at Larnaca International Airport, the visit signalled renewed momentum in Indo-Cypriot relations, with both nations committing to deeper cooperation across trade, technology, education, and cultural exchange.

Prime Minister Modi's outreach to the Indian diaspora in Cyprus was met with enthusiastic chants of "Vande Mataram" and "Bharat Mata Ki Jai," reflecting the emotional resonance of the visit.

Notably, one attendee held a yellow placard reading, "Jai Hind, Operation Sindoor, Justice is Served," referencing India's recent counterterrorism operation.

As India looks to expand its global footprint, the Cyprus leg of PM Modi's three-nation tour -- preceding his participation in the G7 Summit in Canada -- highlights the strategic importance of nurturing old friendships while forging new pathways of cooperation.

Cyprus, in turn, reaffirmed its commitment to a partnership "that knows no limits".

Prime Minister Modi shared a video of this moment on his official X account.

The visit comes at a pivotal time, as Cyprus prepares to assume the presidency of the European Union Council in early 2026.

PM Modi's presence underscores India's intent to strengthen its engagement with the Mediterranean region and the European Union.

In his remarks, Prime Minister Modi expressed gratitude for the warm welcome and emphasised the shared democratic values and historical ties that bind the two countries.

During his two-day stay in Cyprus, PM Modi is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with President Christodoulides, attend a business roundtable in Limassol, and receive the Grand Cross of the Order of Makarios III, Cyprus's highest civilian honour.

The leaders are expected to discuss expanding cooperation in sectors such as renewable energy, digital innovation, infrastructure, and higher education.

Cyprus's recent move to open a Eurobank representative office in Mumbai is seen as a step toward positioning itself as a financial bridge between Europe and South Asia.

The visit also carries geopolitical undertones.

Cyprus has consistently supported India's stance on global issues, including its condemnation of cross-border terrorism.

In contrast to Turkey's recent criticism of India's internal policies, Cyprus has emerged as a reliable ally, advocating for India's aspirations on platforms like the United Nations.

Local media hailed the visit as a historic moment in bilateral diplomacy, emphasising its symbolic and strategic weight.

As PM Modi prepares to depart for the G7 Summit in Canada, Cypriot commentators have framed the visit as a turning point in Mediterranean-Asian diplomacy.

From Cyprus, PM Modi will travel to Kananaskis in Canada to attend the G7 Summit at the invitation of Prime Minister Mark Carney.

The summit will provide a platform to exchange views on pressing global issues and the priorities of the Global South.

PM Modi also expressed his intent to engage with leaders from partner countries.

On June 18, the Prime Minister Modi will visit Croatia for meetings with President Zoran Milanovic and Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic.

Both countries enjoy centuries-old cultural ties.

"As the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Croatia, it will open new avenues for bilateral cooperation in areas of mutual interest. This three-nation tour is also an opportunity to thank partner countries for their steadfast support to India in our fight against cross-border terrorism, and to galvanise global understanding on tackling terrorism in all its forms and manifestations," PM Modi wrote before leaving for the historic three-day nation visit.

