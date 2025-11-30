Cyclone Ditwah: India intensifies relief efforts in Sri Lanka under Op Sagar Bandhu

Colombo, Nov 30 (IANS) Under Operation Sagar Bandhu, the Indian rescue officials have intensified the relief operations in disaster-hit Sri Lanka as the island nation continues to battle harsh weather conditions due to Cyclone Ditwah.

The Indian officials are working in coordination with the Sri Lanka Air Force, Navy, Army, Police and local first responders to assist flood-affected communities.

The Indian Air Force has positioned Mi-17 V5 helicopters in Colombo for swift Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations.

IAF transport aircraft are designated for the large-scale evacuation of Indian nationals, with several missions scheduled from Trivandrum and Hindan.

Alongside evacuation, essential relief materials, including Bhishm cubes and medical supplies, are also being airlifted to support affected communities.

"The IAF remains steadfast in safeguarding lives and extending timely assistance to our neighbours in need," the officials said in a statement.

Two Indian Navy helicopters rescued eight people trapped by rising floodwaters in Pannala as India increased its support for Sri Lanka's disaster response.

Officials said four Indian helicopters are currently engaged in rescue missions nationwide, including two operating from the aircraft carrier INS Vikrant. The aircraft conducted multiple sorties over the Pannala region, where several homes had become inaccessible due to rapidly rising water levels.

The rescued individuals were safely transported to secure locations and handed over to local authorities.

Meanwhile, the death toll from severe weather triggered by Cyclone Ditwah in Sri Lanka has risen to 153, while at least 191 people remain missing as rescue operations intensify, the leading Lankan news outlet, Daily Mirror, reported, citing the Disaster Management Centre (DMC).

Latest official figures show that 774,724 individuals from 217,263 families across 25 districts have been affected, with many regions still overwhelmed by flooding, landslides, and relentless rain.

The DMC further reported that 100,898 people from 27,494 families are currently sheltering in 798 evacuation centres nationwide as authorities work to provide relief and ensure the safety of displaced residents.

Communication challenges have continued to complicate rescue and coordination efforts in some of the worst-hit areas.

--IANS

sd/