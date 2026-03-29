Cuba slams US for 'lying' over fuel blockade

Havana, March 29 (IANS) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez denounced the United States for "blatantly lying" over a fuel blockade against the island.

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In a post on social media platform X, Rodriguez said US claims contradict its own executive orders and regulations, citing a January 29 executive order and subsequent US measures as evidence of a "brutal blockade" on fuel supplies to Cuba.

He said the measures include threats of sanctions against third countries and foreign companies supplying oil to Cuba, as well as hostile actions targeting oil tankers, Xinhua news agency reported.

Rodriguez added that Washington's policy aims to weaken Cuba's economy, hinder its development, cut off its sources of income, and restrict its access to markets and technology.

Cuba has been facing a severe economic and energy crisis due to decades of US sanctions. The United Nations says fuel shortage is pushing the country into a humanitarian crisis.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump threatened, "Cuba is next" following US attacks on Venezuela and Iran.

"Cuba is next, by the way, but pretend I didn't say that please. Pretend I didn't say that. Please, please, please media, please disregard that statement. Thank you very much. Cuba's next." Trump said on Friday (local time) at the Future Investment Initiative conference in Miami, Florida.

The remarks came after the US military raided Venezuela and forcibly seized the oil-rich South American country's president, Nicolas Maduro, on January 3 and launched the ongoing massive joint attacks with Israel on Iran on February 28.

Earlier this month, Trump threatened that Cuba is going to "fall pretty soon," but his administration will focus on Iran "right now."

--IANS

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