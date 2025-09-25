Crime in Australia's Victoria up 18.3 per cent to record-high

Melbourne, Sep 25 (IANS) The number of criminal incidents reported in the southeast Australian state of Victoria rose by over 18 per cent to a record high in 2024-25, according to official figures released on Thursday.

The data, which was published by Victoria's Crime Statistics Agency (CSA), showed that there were 483,583 criminal incidents recorded in the state in the 12 months to the end of June.

It represents an increase of 18.3 per cent from the preceding 12 months and the highest number of reported criminal incidents in Victoria since reporting began in 2004-05.

The CSA data showed that reported incidents of theft from motor vehicles increased by 39.4 per cent to 86,351 in the 12 months to June, making it the fastest-growing and most common crime in the state.

Criminal incidents have reached their highest recorded figures since the start of CSA reporting in 2004-05. Alleged offender incidents increased 19.3 per cent to 196,456 in the last 12 months, as did the rate up 17.2 per cent to 3,123.3 per 100,000, according to the CSA media release.

Theft incidents rose by 33.8 per cent or 11,457 to 45,304 alleged offender incidents. Specifically, steal from a retail store incidents rose by 41.8 per cent or 6,040 to 20,474 alleged offender incidents.

The victimisation rate increased by 16.1 per cent to 3,956.8 reports per 100,000 Victorians, according to CSA media release. The number of person-related victim reports was up 18.0 per cent to 280,805 and organisation reports rose by 25.1 per cent to 117,219. The increase in person victim reports was primarily driven by theft (up 28.7 per cent to 131,802).

Family incidents rose by 7.7 per cent in the past 12 months, with 106,427 incidents recorded across Victoria, according to CSA media release. The rate also increased by 5.9 per cent or 1,499.6 incidents per 100,000 Victorians.

--IANS

akl/as