Country that openly shelters terrorists should not receive IMF funding: Pawan Khera

New Delhi, May 9 (IANS) Congress leader Pawan Khera has strongly called on the Indian government to oppose any fresh financial assistance from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to Pakistan, citing its continued support to terrorism.

Speaking to IANS on Friday, Khera said, "We had already made this demand ten days ago, urging the Government of India to take a tough stand. A country that openly shelters terrorists should not receive funding from the IMF."

His remarks come as the IMF Executive Board prepares to review Islamabad's request for funding under a climate resilience programme, in addition to the first review of an ongoing $7 billion bailout package.

Khera added that the Congress party is demonstrating its unwavering support for India’s armed forces through the 'Jai Hind Yatra', which is being held at state headquarters across the country.

“Today, on behalf of the Congress party, the 'Jai Hind Yatra' is being carried out across the country at every state headquarters. We stand firmly with our Army and armed forces. We want to demonstrate and express our full political will in support of our armed forces,” he said.

India is staunchly opposed to extending financial assistance to Pakistan because of serious concerns over the neighbouring country’s role in financing terrorism.

The IMF meeting comes within days of the horrific terror attack in Pahalgam by Pakistan-based terrorists, in which 26 people, mainly tourists and a Kashmiri pony operator were killed.

India will oppose Pakistan’s case for availing a fresh $1.3 billion IMF loan at an Executive Board meeting of the multilateral institution to be held on Friday.

Foreign Secretary Misri confirmed that India’s nominee Director on the IMF Board, Parameswaran Iyer, will participate in the upcoming IMF meeting to highlight concerns related to Pakistan as a country that funds and actively promotes terrorism as a state policy.

He said, "The case with regard to Pakistan should be self-evident to those who generously open their pockets to bail out this country.”

He urged IMF Board members to “look within and study the facts before extending further assistance.”

