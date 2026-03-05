Corporate career to combat readiness: Srijana Ghalley chooses service over comfort

Chennai, March 5 (IANS) In a story of grit, conviction and service beyond self, Foreign Officer Cadet (Women) Srijana Ghalley from Bhutan has transformed an early childhood dream into military distinction, choosing the rigours of uniformed life over the comfort of a promising corporate career.

Born in Samtse in Bhutan into a humble family of eight, Foreign Officer Cadet (Women) Srijana Ghalley’s journey to the military was shaped not by lineage but by inspiration.

Far removed from the world of uniforms and ceremonial parades, her childhood in a quiet Bhutanese village took a decisive turn when she caught a fleeting glimpse of an officer in immaculate uniform passing through her area. The image left a lasting imprint, igniting a dream that would steadily grow stronger with time.

After completing her schooling, Srijana pursued a bachelor's degree in Instrumentation and Control Engineering and began her professional career as a software engineer at Selise in Bhutan. Despite a promising corporate trajectory, the call to serve her nation proved more compelling than personal comfort and stability.

Choosing service over security, she stepped away from the corporate world and entered the Officers Training Academy (OTA), Chennai, as a determined young woman ready to test her limits.

The nine-month training regimen at OTA was rigorous, demanding both physical endurance and mental resilience. Amid gruelling drills, tactical exercises and leadership challenges, she discovered that resilience is forged not in comfort but in hardship. Training alongside peers from various countries, she absorbed lessons in camaraderie, discipline and trust — values that transcend borders.

The academy experience transformed her into a confident and resolute officer, prepared to shoulder the responsibilities of military service. Now commissioned into the Royal Bhutan Army, she stands ready to serve with honour, loyalty and devotion to His Majesty The King and the Kingdom of Bhutan.

From the hills of Samtse to the parade grounds of Chennai, FOC(W) Srijana Ghalley’s journey reflects courage beyond comfort — a testament to the power of a dream pursued with unwavering resolve.

