COP30 Leaders’ Summit in Brazil will bring together 57 heads of state

New Delhi, Nov 5 (IANS) The COP30 Leaders’ Summit on November 6-7 will bring together 143 confirmed delegations, including 57 heads of state and 39 ministers, ahead of COP30, taking place from November 10-21 in Belém in Brazil, where Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and UN chief Guterres are set to deliver a high-level call for renewed global unity and bold climate leadership.

Due to a shortage of hotel accommodations, the Leaders’ Summit will be taking place before the official opening of the 30th Conference of the Parties (COP30) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva will host the summit, and confirmed participants include leaders from the G77 group, representing most developing nations, and from the European Union.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is unlikely to attend the COP30. However, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav will be leading the Indian delegation.

With all eyes on heads of state and government, the summit will test whether the promises of the Paris Agreement -- and, more recently, of Dubai -- can still be delivered.

Leaders are expected to confront two key questions: How to close the NDC ambition gap and how to rebuild trust in climate finance, amid growing frustration over delays and lack of transparency in the delivery of pledged funds.

Belém will test whether the promises made in Paris can still translate into real-world delivery -- on fossil fuels, finance, and forests.

The Brazilian Presidency has framed COP30 as an ‘Implementation COP,’ releasing a series of letters outlining its agenda and vision for the summit -- including proposals on forests, finance, and clean energy.

Ahead of the talks, Brazil is also hosting two events: The Local Leaders Forum in Rio de Janeiro (November 3-5) with mayors and subnationals and the Business and Finance Forum in São Paulo, organised by Bloomberg Philanthropies.

Topics to watch: Transition. COP30 must take a decisive step forward from the 2023 Global Stocktake (GST) decision adopted in Dubai, which called for a “just, orderly, and equitable transition away from fossil fuels in energy systems.”

The main challenge now is to chart a credible road map that advances this goal without deepening inequalities.

In Belém, negotiations on Just Transition will need to deliver a clear set of guiding principles to ensure that all actions under this agenda are equitable, inclusive, and grounded in human rights.

Forests remain central to Brazil’s COP30 agenda, not only as carbon sinks but as engines of stability, biodiversity, and local livelihoods.

Protecting them is among the fastest, most cost-effective ways to cut emissions: Nature-based solutions could deliver up to 37 per cent of global mitigation needed by 2030.

Expected to be launched during the Leaders’ Summit, the Brazilian Presidency’s proposed Tropical Forest Forever Facility has a long-term goal of mobilising $125 billion for forest protection, $25 billion of which will be from initial sponsor capital.

The fund is a 10-year results-based payment model designed to link conservation with financial returns. Brazil wants political backing for the fund, expecting the money to flow later.

Transparency, indigenous participation, and results-based funding will be key tests of credibility in Belém, and of whether the world can finally make keeping forests standing, pay.

One of key issues to look out for is financing. Climate finance will dominate in Belém, following up on the promise at COP29 by developing countries to pay at least $300 billion per year by 2035.

This year, countries are expected to endorse the Baku-to-Belém Road map to mobilize $1.3 trillion a year by 2030. The road map needs to show how public funds, private capital, and innovative sources, such as levies and multilateral bank reforms, can bridge the gap between pledges and delivery.

Adaptation is emerging as a defining test for COP30, with negotiators tasked with setting clearer targets for the Global Goal on Adaptation and securing predictable, accessible finance for the Adaptation and Loss and Damage Funds.

More than 100 nations have announced new climate plans, many for the first time covering heavy industry and transport, but implementation remains uneven.

Lack of details by emitters such as India, Indonesia, and Korea alongside repeated delays by the European Union is also raising concerns. The recent International Court of Justice ruling reinforced that governments have a legal obligation to protect people from climate harm, turning political commitments into questions of compliance.

