Congressional report says immigration raid raises concerns about South Korea-US relationship

Washington, Sep 18 (IANS) A US congressional report has noted concerns about the potential impact of a recent US immigration raid at a South Korean battery plant construction site on the Seoul-Washington relationship.

In the report, the Congressional Research Service pointed out concerns about the September 4 raid at an electric vehicle battery plant construction site for a joint venture between Hyundai Motor Group and LG Energy Solution in Georgia.

In the raid, immigration authorities arrested more than 310 South Korean workers, saying that they were found to be working illegally in the US, including those on short-term or recreational visas that bar them from working. They were released from detention on September 11, reports Yonhap news agency.

"US immigration enforcement operations on September 4 at ROK automaker Hyundai's manufacturing plant in Georgia have raised concerns in South Korea about the bilateral relationship, as well as questions over whether US immigration policy may conflict with the US objective for increasing US manufacturing jobs through foreign investment," the report said.

ROK stands for South Korea's official name, the Republic of Korea.

The report also mentioned that a legislative proposal, named the 'Partner with Korea Act', would provide high-skilled visas for Korean nationals.

In July, Rep. Young Kim (R-CA) and Rep. Sydney Kamlager‑Dove (D-CA) reintroduced the bill that seeks to create an allotment of 15,000 E-4 visas for Korean nationals with specialised education or expertise.

Following the detention saga, South Korea has proposed establishing a working group with the US to discuss a new visa category for skilled Korean workers as part of efforts to address visa-related issues that have hindered Korean tech firms from advancing their investment projects in the US.

Amid questions about US credibility as a reliable investment destination, US President Donald Trump said Sunday that he does not want to "frighten off" or "disincentivise" foreign investments, reiterating he wants foreign firms, which are building semiconductors, ships and other "complex" products, to bring their workers into the US to train American workers.

