Congress split over Trump's Iran strike decision, DHS funding

Washington, March 5 (IANS) House Democrats and Republicans clashed over President Donald Trump's military operation against Iran and a funding dispute involving the Department of Homeland Security.

Read More

At separate weekly news conferences, the two parties offered sharply different views of the conflict and Congress' role.

House Democratic leaders urged passage of a War Powers resolution to limit military action. Republicans defended the operation and accused Democrats of weakening homeland security by blocking DHS funding.

Rep. Pete Aguilar said Trump "broke yet another promise to the American people". He called the conflict "a reckless war with Iran" that "has already claimed the lives of six brave American service members".

Aguilar said Congress must act. "That's why it's critical that we pass a War Powers resolution to limit more military action in the Middle East that puts our heroes in harm's way," he said.

Rep. Ted Lieu argued that Congress must approve such a conflict. "Only one entity can declare war, and that is Congress, and this is a war," he said. "And this war right now is illegal because Congress never approved it."

Lieu said lawmakers were denied the chance to examine risks before the operation. "How do you protect all those Americans stranded in the Middle East?" he asked. "How are you going to protect our bases? Eleven US bases have now been hit by Iran."

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said Trump had taken the country into a conflict without proof of danger. The President, "without authorisation and inconsistent with the Constitution, has now plunged America into what he characterised yesterday, could be an endless war," Jeffries said.

Jeffries also questioned the administration's changing explanations for the conflict. He noted that Trump previously said Iran's nuclear programme had been "completely and totally obliterated".

Several veteran lawmakers criticised the decision to go to war. Rep. Jason Crow said, "There was no imminent threat, and this is a war of choice by Donald Trump."

Rep. Chrissy Houlahan warned about the human cost. "War is not a reality show," she said. "There are no retakes. There are no stunt doubles in this case. There are only consequences, and those consequences are measured in American blood and treasure."

Republicans defended the President's actions and shifted attention to a dispute over homeland security funding.

Rep. Lisa McClain said Democrats had undermined security. "Nearly every single Democrat voted to shut down the Department of Homeland Security," she said.

McClain said border policies had increased risks. She added that "Biden released more than 700 Iranians into the interior of our country after crossing our border illegally."

Rep. Brian Mast argued that Iran has long threatened the United States. He said Trump acted to stop that threat and had the authority to launch "this very limited operation under article two and the War Powers Resolution Act."

House Majority Whip Tom Emmer called Operation Epic Fury "a bold, decisive and necessary act of strength."

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise said the United States faced a long-standing threat from Iran. He said Republicans "support President Trump in this important action."

Speaker Mike Johnson described the military campaign as focused and limited. "It's been limited, precise and extremely lethal," he said.

Johnson said Democrats had blocked funding for DHS during a time of heightened risk. He warned that the agency's mission was critical while the United States faced threats abroad.

Under the US Constitution, Congress has the authority to declare war. Presidents, however, have often ordered military operations without formal declarations. The War Powers Resolution, passed in 1973, requires the President to notify Congress when US forces enter hostilities and limits how long operations can continue without approval.

The Department of Homeland Security was created after the September 11, 2001, attacks. It coordinates border protection, counterterrorism, disaster response and cybersecurity. Funding disputes over DHS and debates over presidential war powers have repeatedly surfaced in Congress during periods of overseas conflict.

--IANS

lkj/sd/