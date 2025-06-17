Congress leader Singhvi lauds PM Modi's tour of ceasefire line in Cyprus

New Delhi, June 17 (IANS) Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi on Tuesday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for visiting the ceasefire line in the historic city of Nicosia during visit to Cyprus on Monday, describing it as a "welcome step" and a long-overdue gesture of solidarity.

In a post on X, Singhvi wrote, "Welcome step by PM Modi to look over illegally occupied land of Cyprus by Turkey. Have been advocating this since a long time. However, better late than never."

"Enough is enough. Stand with Cyprus: demand sovereignty, oppose expansionism!" he added.

PM Modi's nearly 24-hour stay in Cyprus remains significant as it came in the middle of India's tensions with Turkey over the latter's continuous support to Pakistan.

Ankara's recognition of the so-called 'Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus' in the northern region that was seized by Turkish forces in 1974 and differences over gas exploration rights in the Eastern Mediterranean remain a constant source of tensions between Turkey and Cyprus.

After PM Modi toured the ceasefire lines of Nicosia along with Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides, the Government of the Republic of Cyprus took to X and posted, "Tour with the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi along the ceasefire line, in old Nicosia. Where the signs of the Turkish occupation remain visible."

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that the two leaders took a walk through the historic heart of Nicosia -- a city standing firm and resilient in its onward march, reflective of the indomitable spirit of the proud people of Cyprus.

The Prime Minister's June 15–16 visit marked the first time an Indian Prime Minister visited Cyprus in over two decades, significantly bolstering the bilateral relationship between New Delhi and Nicosia -- a key partner in the Mediterranean and the European Union.

"Cyprus is a predictable and secure ally of India in a region of particular geostrategic importance, such as the Eastern Mediterranean, the wider Middle East. At the same time, it is a Member State of the European Union (EU) that constitutes India's gateway to Europe, and in the context of the Cyprus Presidency of the Council of the EU that will begin on 1 January 2026, we will work to further strengthen India's strategic relations with the EU," said Christodoulides.

'I also want to publicly thank you for your long-standing stance on the Cyprus issue and our efforts to end the Turkish occupation and reunite our homeland. At the same time, I want to publicly express the support of the Republic of Cyprus in your efforts to confront both international and cross-border terrorism," he added.

--IANS

sd/as