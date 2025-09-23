Commerce Minister Goyal meets US Trade Representative Greer in New York

Washington, Sep 23 (IANS) Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal met US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer in New York to negotiate the first tranche of a trade agreement between the two sides, sources say.

Sources also told IANS that the meeting focused on addressing key sticking points, and both sides remain hopeful of reaching an interim understanding soon.

Both India and the US are yet to issue official statements about the latest meeting.

The talks come days after US Assistant Trade Representative for South and Central Asia Brendan Lynch held trade talks with India’s chief trade negotiator Rajesh Agrawal in Delhi.

The Indian readout of the meeting said that “positive discussions were held on various aspects of the trade deal, and it was decided to intensify efforts in this regard.”

However, the talks have been overshadowed by the Trump administration’s decision to significantly curtail the H-1B visa program.

US President Donald Trump on Friday signed a proclamation imposing a $100,000 fee for each new application.

The proclamation caused immense confusion over the weekend as it seemed to suggest that it would impact the current H-1B visa holders who may face hurdles in returning to the United States.

The White House issued a clarification to IANS on Saturday, saying that this is a “one-time fee” that applies only to new visas and not renewals or current visa holders.

“This is a one-time fee that applies only to the petition. It ONLY applies to new visas, not renewals or current visa holders. It will first apply in the next upcoming lottery cycle,” a White House official told IANS.

The Ministry of External Affairs had also issued a statement, saying the measure is “likely to have humanitarian consequences.”

Trade talks between the two countries have resumed after US President Donald Trump called Prime Minister Narendra Modi to wish him on his 75th birthday on September 16.

Prime Minister Modi, in a post on X, termed Trump as his “friend” and thanked him for the wishes.

“Thank you, my friend, President Trump, for your phone call and warm greetings on my 75th birthday. Like you, I am also fully committed to taking the India-US Comprehensive and Global Partnership to new heights. We support your initiatives towards a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict,” PM Modi wrote.

President Trump also posted on Truth Social, calling the phone call “wonderful” and thanked him for his support on attempting to end the conflict in Ukraine.

“Just had a wonderful phone call with my friend, Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I wished him a very Happy Birthday! He is doing a tremendous job. Narendra: Thank you for your support on ending the War between Russia and Ukraine! President DJT,” he said.

